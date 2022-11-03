OSU football notebook: Rowdy crowd awaits Cowboys in Lawrence

Return trip north

Brock Martin said it felt like Oklahoma State didn’t even get off the bus.

“It was more disappointing than anything,” OSU’s defensive end said Tuesday in Stillwater about the Cowboys’ loss. “I mean, I felt like we didn’t get off the bus. The effort was low, the attitude was down. You know, just terrible.”

After Kansas State stomped OSU 48-0 in Manhattan, Kansas, the Cowboys slipped to third in the Big 12 standings and will return to the state this weekend against Kansas (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12).

Rowdy Kansas crowds

The Cowboys have played in front of six consecutive sell-out crowds, with Saturday’s game against Kansas in Lawrence trending toward a seventh-straight game.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium seats 47,000 fans and has sold out for three of KU’s four home games this season.

“One of our assistants talked to the opposing coaches of one of the three sell-out games we had,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “He talked about the fact that they did not prepare for crowd noise and it was a factor in the game. So to think that our fans can make a difference, 100% absolutely and we need them there.”

OSU head coach Mike Gundy shared a similar view during his weekly press conference when asked about playing at KU.

“Instead of 12-15,000 people coming to the game, now they got 40-45,000 people or whatever they’ve averaged,” Gundy said Monday. “It doesn’t take long. So it’s really good for our conference and not as good for the coaches, because you got to go up and play well.”

OSU’s home game against Iowa State next week also has been sold out, and the 2:30 p.m. kickoff next week will be the seventh consecutive afternoon kick for the Cowboys.

Battle of offensive lines

Against Kansas State, redshirt sophomore Jason Brooks Jr. made his first start on the offensive line at right guard.

The Vanderbilt transfer entered for the injured Hunter Woodard against Texas before earning the start against KSU.

“(Brooks) played good, played a good game,” Gundy said. “He has not played guard before. We might have found something out we didn’t know.”

Brooks was graded the Cowboys’ top offensive player by Pro Football Focus in the loss to the Wildcats. Woodard is still projected to start against the Jayhawks, according to OSU’s two-deep depth chart.

While OSU’s offensive line shuffling has struggled to ignite the run game, KU’s experienced offensive line has helped the Jayhawks boast an impressive 5.5 yards per rush, which ranks third in the Big 12.

With the line — and running back Devin Neal averaging 6.2 yard per carry — the Cowboys’ defensive line will face a challenge on Saturday.

“The line works together, moves together and does a lot position-blocking well,” Martin said.

OSU’s defensive linemen Tyler Lacy, Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski and Martin each has totaled at least three sacks this season, making OSU the only team in the Big 12, and one of six teams in the Power Five conferences, to have four players with three or more sacks.

Special teams shakeup

With the news of punter Tom Hutton retiring, redshirt freshman Logan Ward will assume punting duties for the Cowboys.

When asked Monday if he would be more inclined to go for a fourth down if Ward was the punter, Gundy dismissed the idea.

“Now, he’s inexperienced,” Gundy said. “Kind of the same thing we were talking about with quarterback. Little different than quarterbacks because it’s more magnified.”

With running back Jaden Nixon assuming the starting role with Dominic Richardson’s status unknown, the Cowboys have shifted freshman Braylin Presley into Nixon’s kickoff return role.

The 5-foot-8 Bixby native returned one kickoff for 19 yards last week.

“So you just try to minimize as many collisions as possible,” Gundy said about switching out Nixon. “So, put the little fella out there, let him get his feet wet and figure it out. The game moved fast for him.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World