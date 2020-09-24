OSU football notebook: Offseason work pays off for LD Brown: 'I felt a difference playing at 200'

LD Brown has solid start in season opener
Oklahoma State running back LD Brown worked hard over the offseason to get his weight over 200 pounds. His offseason work paid off in the season opener against Tulsa.
The 5-9, 205-pound fifth-year senior out of Desoto High School rushed for 42 yards on eight carries to average 5.2 yards per carry in the 16-7 win over Tulsa.
“I felt a much better difference just taking the tolls and the hits,” Brown said. “I give much credit to Tulsa. They’ve got some players that can hit. I felt a difference playing at 200. I felt like I was still fast hopefully.”
Head coach Mike Gundy also praised Brown for his pass blocking.
“LD played his best game in all areas,” Gundy said. “In pass protection, he stepped up and hit people in the face. When he had a chance to rush the football he ran extremely hard and he did a really good job with ball security and I told him that. I was thrilled with him. He played better and more aggressive and had more fun in that game than he had in his career here and his (carries) will be increased with that.”
Starting running back Chuba Hubbard is OSU’s main ball carrier but giving Brown more touches will help keep Hubbard fresh throughout the year. Receiver Dillon Stoner was glad to see his teammate play well.
“Man, I was so freaking happy for him,” Stoner said. “We came in together. We were actually roommates freshman year so to watch him get those opportunities and make the most of it is really cool to see. He had a great camp. Did a fantastic job all the way through and obviously we’re seeing that now. So he’s going to continue to grow and make the most of his opportunities.”
Josh Sills competes against his old team
Starting offensive lineman Josh Sills will compete against his old team when the Cowboys host West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The graduate transfer logged 24 starts in his 27 games with the Mountaineers. He joined the Cowboys in a year where they lost multiple key pieces on the offensive line and were in need of veteran experience.
“He’s been good for us,” Gundy said. “He likes to play football. He’s a good leader. He’s a great person so we’re certainly glad he’s on our team.”
OSU defense look to limit the Mountaineers
Oklahoma State held Tulsa to seven points last week and Gundy said it felt nice to have confidence in his defense during a game where the offense struggled with only one touchdown and three field goals. The defense displayed a high level of confidence all preseason and showed its ability to control the game during last week's performance.
The Cowboys held West Virginia to 13 points last year but will be facing a confident offense that racked up 624 yards in the 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky two weeks ago. OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said the defense feels good heading into Saturday’s game.
“We had a good performance against Tulsa and there is always something to improve on,” Rodriguez said. “West Virginia has got a high-powered offense so we can’t wait to see what they’ve got.”
View from the sidelines: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in the season opener for both teams
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
092120-tul-spt-emigcolumn osu
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
ZACH SMITH
SPENCER SANDERS
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
OSU TU
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Video: Chuba Hubbard's postgame interview following win over TU
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!