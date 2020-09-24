OSU football notebook: Offseason work pays off for LD Brown: 'I felt a difference playing at 200'

“Man, I was so freaking happy for him,” Stoner said. “We came in together. We were actually roommates freshman year so to watch him get those opportunities and make the most of it is really cool to see. He had a great camp. Did a fantastic job all the way through and obviously we’re seeing that now. So he’s going to continue to grow and make the most of his opportunities.”

Josh Sills competes against his old team

Starting offensive lineman Josh Sills will compete against his old team when the Cowboys host West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The graduate transfer logged 24 starts in his 27 games with the Mountaineers. He joined the Cowboys in a year where they lost multiple key pieces on the offensive line and were in need of veteran experience.

“He’s been good for us,” Gundy said. “He likes to play football. He’s a good leader. He’s a great person so we’re certainly glad he’s on our team.”

OSU defense look to limit the Mountaineers