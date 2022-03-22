OSU football notebook: Later spring start than usual; lack of QB depth a concern; WR Braydon Johnson back from injury

Later start than usual

Oklahoma State opened its spring-practice period Tuesday, starting a week later than usual following spring break.

"We chose to spend that time in offseason in the weight room, in conditioning," coach Mike Gundy said before Tuesday's session. "That worked out really well for us. I feel like our team is in the best condition that we've ever been in at this time of the year."

Asked whether he was in favor of that extra week of conditioning, defensive end Tyler Lacy said: "It goes back and forth. My body is saying no, but I've got to do it if we want to be good and if we want to get to the (Big 12) championship like we did last season."

Lack of QB depth a concern

Behind fourth-year starter Spencer Sanders, the Cowboys don't have a quarterback who has attempted a pass in a college game. Gone is last year's backup, Shane Illingworth, who transferred to Nevada.

"I always worry about quarterback depth," Gundy said. "We've been fortunate in the past — we've gotten to our second-string quarterback and even to our third-string quarterback and they have played pretty well."

The other quarterbacks on the roster are Gundy's son Gunnar, a walk-on redshirt freshman; Peyton Thompson, a fourth-year walk-on out of Union High School; and Garret Rangel, a freshman who went through his first practice Tuesday.

"I think he's got a pretty spiral," Sanders said of Rangel. "He's got a nice little touch with the ball. I feel like he can put it anywhere he needs to put it."

Mike Gundy said the transfer portal is making it difficult to keep multiple scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

"That's the one position where it seems to be leading the charge that if that player is not the (starting) quarterback, then we're seeing them (want to) go somewhere else," he said. "They want to be the guy. I think this is going to be common. I don't know that it'll be easy to keep more than two to three quarterbacks on scholarship at once."

Johnson back from injury

Veteran receiver Braydon Johnson is returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. He caught one pass for 13 yards in the opener against Missouri State and missed the rest of the year.

"Braydon Johnson is back," Gundy said. "I don't know if he's going to practice today, but he should be back this week."

Johnson, one of the fastest players on the team, is a super senior who leads the receiving corps with 748 yards in 36 career games.

"He's experienced," Gundy said. "He's caught a lot of passes in bowl games, big games. He's faster now. He looks better than he ever has. He ought to run under 4.4.

"He's made a lot of plays in his career. He should be a leader in that group. I liked his attitude in the offseason. He's worked extremely hard. I think he's ready to play."

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

