OSU football notebook: Injuries piling up for Cowboys, run game faces challenge of ISU’s defense







Mounting injuries

Trace Ford leaned forward on the sideline at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

He’d swapped out of uniform. His weight was supported by two crutches tucked under his arms. The Oklahoma State defensive end looked distraught.

After suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s 37-16 loss to Kansas, Ford didn’t return to the field, and he wasn’t the only one who had to leave. Defensive end Brock Martin, safety Jason Taylor II and offensive lineman Preston Wilson also required attention during the game.

Eight other starters had already been ruled out before kickoff. Injuries

When asked Monday if the steadily accruing number of injuries would lead to changes in offseason training, Gundy quickly shot down the idea.

“Not one chance,” he said. “I’m not changing anything. We’re just fine. We’ve had an unusual number of chronic injuries. It is what it is.

“The players that are injured don’t like it. The coaches don’t like it. Fans don’t, nobody likes it. But it’s the hand we’ve been dealt. And so I’m glad we have a culture that we have in place that we can keep things going.”

Gundy shied away from discussing specifics on injuries, and even who could see the start at quarterback against Iowa State this Saturday.

As the Cowboys prepare for Iowa State this Saturday, Gundy touched injuries, and several other topics, in his weekly press conference. Here are some others:

C

yclones’ formidable defense

Entering Saturday’s game against OSU, Iowa State’s defense is allowing an average of 16.3 points to opponents and surrendered 18 touchdowns this season. ISU leads the Big 12 in both categories.

Gundy places much of the success on ISU’s coach, Matt Campbell.

“I think that guy’s a heckuva football coach,” Gundy said.

Cyclones defensive lineman Will McDonald ranks fifth in the conference in sacks with four, and ISU is the only team in the Big 12 not to allow more than 1,000 rushing yards from opponents this season.

When asked Monday if he’s surprised Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock hasn’t been hired away from the Cyclones, Gundy said “100% I’m surprised.”

Run game lacking big plays

After mustering only 54 rushing yards against Kansas State, the Cowboys doubled their run total against Kansas with 111.

Running back Dominic Richardson — who returned to his starting spot in the lineup against the Jayhawks — accounted for 51 of those yards, while transfer Deondre Jackson handled 5 carries for 34 yards.

Gundy pointed to the current lack of big plays in OSU’s run game as an issue with the ground attack.

“I just think we got some new guys in there that are learning, and we’re rotating back through,” Gundy said. “Just not getting creases and taking off. We’re not getting many 15- and 20-yard runs.”

Through six conference games, the Cowboys have been out-rushed by their opponent in all but one game (Baylor), and were more than tripled in total yards against the Jayhawks.

KU running back Devin Neal rushed 32 times for 224 yards, the most OSU’s defense has allowed a single player to rush for this season.

“We missed more tackles in that game than we have,” he said. “Quite honestly, we looked tired in my opinion.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World