STILLWATER — For at least another week, Mike Gundy appears content to rely on three quarterbacks.

Oklahoma State opened its season against Central Arkansas with offensive drives evenly split between quarterbacks Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy. No surprise, Mike Gundy said he’d deploy all three throughout the game.

But the surprise came with Gunnar Gundy, who guided two of OSU’s most efficient drives Saturday in the fourth quarter and ballooned the Cowboys’ lead to double digits in a closer-than-expected win.

“I would say that he earned some stripes,” Mike Gundy said of his son on Monday. “What advantage that gives him with the other ones…the other ones played good also, and I’m being honest with you, I think he earned stripes with people involved.”

Gunnar Gundy finished with 106 passing yards, the second-most of the trio. He reaped the rewards from a productive fall camp, with Mike Gundy saying Monday, “If Gunnar wouldn’t have played well in August, Gunnar wouldn’t have played."

As a unit, Bowman, Rangel and Gunnar Gundy combined to complete 30 passes on 48 attempts for 304 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“If that was one person, you would say that’s a pretty good day,” Mike Gundy said. “It just looks a little odd being three people.”

As for the composition heading into a nonconference game against Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tempe, Gundy’s expecting all three to again play. The order will be determined based on performances in practice this week.

The deadline for an answer? Still unknown.

“I don’t know anymore. I’m just going off what I hung my hat on from day one of August,” Mike Gundy said. “Distribute reps throughout practice and watch guys and let their performance in practice tell us what to do on game day.”

LBs in limbo

Early in the second quarter of OSU’s win, linebacker Justin Wright limped off the field with an apparent lower-body injury.

“I was told late Saturday night that he had a pretty severe injury,” Gundy said. “Then I was told early this morning it’s not as severe. Timeline, I’m not sure.”

According to Wright, the Tulsa transfer is expected to only miss a month due to injury, posting on social media he will return Week 5 against Kansas State.

God is good. Last night we thought I had a season ending injury. Tonight we found out the real news…See y’all in week 5🤠🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NEDbqEAHHU — Justin Wright (@JustinWright_44) September 4, 2023

In Wright’s place, Nickolas Martin will likely see an increase in playing time. The redshirt sophomore played considerable minutes Saturday, recording three tackles and a sack.

"We brought Nick in here, your East Texas, a little bit undersized, tough, would strike you, old-school player," Gundy said of Martin. "You don't see a lot of guys like that anymore."

Nathan Latu’s new mentality

One of the bright spots in OSU's defense on Saturday according to Gundy: Defensive end Nathan Latu.

Latu's a redshirt senior. Saturday accounted for his first career start with OSU. A junior college product, Latu appears to seamlessly fill in for former defensive ends Tyler Lacy and Brock Martin on the edge.

He led the Cowboys in tackles (six) and sacks (1.5) in the season opener. Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo even went as far to call Latu an "unblockable" player. So what took so long?

“A lot of times, he fought himself,” Gundy said of Latu last season. “He’s matured a lot, he’s grown a lot over the last six months. Sometimes, Nate would get beat on a block and get stuck, and then he would get mad.

“He would stop and run and chase the ball like he has to because he’s mad at himself.”

Reason for concern

Two areas Gundy is prioritizing this week: “Physicality, covering guys up to rush the ball even better, and then tackling on the defense,” he said.

The rushing attack, which didn’t gain traction until the fourth quarter, finished averaging 4.8 yards, but struggled with the offensive line not cementing itself until late.

“Our running backs ran aggressive when they knew we were going to run the ball and we had to have them step up and make plays. We didn’t get that last year, so that’s a plus.”

As for if the group ran the ball well enough: “No, so I don’t want to build it up like we did,” Gundy said.

Defensively, Gundy entered the game concerned about tackling, an aspect the Cowboys slowed down this offseason to ensure a healthy group entering the season.

“We have to really work hard this week on ways to improve tackling,” Gundy said, adding the caveat, “It’s not going to fix itself in one week.”