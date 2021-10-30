OSU football notebook: Blowout gives Cowboys backups chance to pay

"I don't know if there was a single person on our team, definitely on our offense, that was more excited after the Texas win,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of Illingworth. “And he didn't even play. I mean, the guy is all in. So for him to get out there and throw around today was great."

Richardson, a true freshman who was sidelined by a hand injury earlier in the season, contributed with four catches for 18 yards, including the touchdown connection with Illingworth that marked the first of his career.

“We've talked a lot about do we redshirt John Paul or not,” Dunn said. “He's a good player. I've kind of held onto it a bit, but finally today just said, 'Forget it. Here we go. You're in. Let's go.' And he's done a great job in practice and deserved to get out on the field and I'd love to get him out there more."

Freshman Jaden Nixon also stood out in his first action as a Cowboy. He ran 11 times for 53, and the 5-foot-10 rusher from Dallas nearly registered his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter before he was knocked out of bounds, another underclassmen who showed glimmers for the future.