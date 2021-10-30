OSU football notebook: Blowout gives Cowboys backups chance to pay

Backups hit field for OSU
Oklahoma State’s 55-3 win over Kansas Saturday in Stillwater gave the 15th-ranked Cowboys only their second double-digit win of 2021. And with a 52-point margin of victory, win No. 7 also provided OSU an opportunity to put its second team in the game.
"It gave us a chance to get a lot of guys on the field,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We were able to put our twos in late in the second quarter. And then as we got into the fourth quarter, it let some other guys play that have been a part of this team and contributed in practice every day and work hard. So, it was a great experience to let those guys in and get them a chance to play some."
Beginning when backup quarterback Shane Illingworth replaced Spencer Sanders just before halftime, OSU got to dive into its depth with a healthy lead for the first time in 2021 in Week 9. And those players typically buried on the Cowboys roster took advantage of their chances.
Illingworth, who started the season opener in place of Spencer Sanders (COVID-19 protocol), was sharp in his extended run. The 6-foot-6 sophomore completed 60% of his passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns across four offensive drives leading the offense.
He ended the Cowboys’ season-long third quarter touchdown drought with a 12-yard dart to Bryson Green on the first drive of the second half, then hit John Paul Richardson from two yards out 32 seconds into the fourth quarter. Replaced by Ethan Bullock for OSU’s final offensive possession, Illingworth further cemented himself as the Cowboys’ No. 2 against Kansas.
"I don't know if there was a single person on our team, definitely on our offense, that was more excited after the Texas win,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of Illingworth. “And he didn't even play. I mean, the guy is all in. So for him to get out there and throw around today was great."
Richardson, a true freshman who was sidelined by a hand injury earlier in the season, contributed with four catches for 18 yards, including the touchdown connection with Illingworth that marked the first of his career.
“We've talked a lot about do we redshirt John Paul or not,” Dunn said. “He's a good player. I've kind of held onto it a bit, but finally today just said, 'Forget it. Here we go. You're in. Let's go.' And he's done a great job in practice and deserved to get out on the field and I'd love to get him out there more."
Freshman Jaden Nixon also stood out in his first action as a Cowboy. He ran 11 times for 53, and the 5-foot-10 rusher from Dallas nearly registered his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter before he was knocked out of bounds, another underclassmen who showed glimmers for the future.
“Jaden looked good,” Dunn said. “I thought he did a good job running the football. I thought he did a good job. A couple of times I wanted him to get his pads down and just smash it up in there a little bit. But he is who he is and he makes people miss. That's his forte.”
Others who made an impact included Bixby walk-on Clayton Barbour, who made a 13-yard reception. On defense, redshirt freshman Nick Session made tackles and picked off Kansas Kendrick Miles for OSU’s third interception of the game. Elsewhere, Trey Rucker and Tyren Irby combined for three tackles for loss.
Freshman pass-catchers make impact
Prior to Saturday night, Bryson Green’s last contribution came in the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over Tulsa. Against Kansas, he returned to make three catches for 31 yards and caught a touchdown from Illingworth.
After making five catches for 57 yards in his first two college games, Green suffered a hand injury at Boise State in Week 3 that sidelined him for several weeks. His performance against Kansas marked the most productive of his young OSU career.
Fellow first-year receiver Jaden Bray made a second quarter reception for nine yards, which marked his first catch since a four-reception, 84-yard performance in Week 2.
Brown hits season-long field goal
After kicker Tanner Brown missed a pair of field goals at Iowa State in Week 8, Gundy stuck with him, and the senior kicker rewarded the Cowboys with a 49-yard, first quarter field goal, the longest of his OSU career. Brown was also a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts in the win.
“Field goal kicker, it's a lonely gig, man,” Gundy said. “When you go out there and you miss one that you should make. I know it's big for his confidence."
Cowboys on ESPN in Week 10
The Cowboys will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN when they travel to West Virginia next week.
The Cowboys have won six consecutive games against the Mountaineers and suffered their last defeat in Morgantown in 2013. West Virginia handed Iowa State a 38-31 loss on Saturday.
— Eli Lederman Tulsa World