OSU football: Multiple reports claim backup quarterback Shane Illingworth has tested positive for COVID-19

Shane Illingworth

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) attempts a pass while being hit by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) during a football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Backup quarterback Shane Illingworth has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

He will be unavailable for Oklahoma State’s final home game against Texas Tech that kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The true freshman has been OSU’s main option at quarterback when starter Spencer Sanders has been out with injury. He has appeared in four games with two starts.

Illingworth has completed 41-of-70 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns with one interception this season. He completed 5-of-21 passes and threw OSU’s only touchdown in the Bedlam loss after Sanders took a big hit and left the game before returning in the fourth quarter.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

