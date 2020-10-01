OSU football: Logan Carter announced as semifinalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy

Oklahoma State Cowboy back Logan Carter is one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 Williams V. Campbell Trophy given to the top football scholar-athlete in the country.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced the semifinalist on Thursday.

“Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership,” the press release said.

Each school is limited to one nominee and Carter was OSU’s choice. The nominee must be a senior or graduate student in the final year of eligibility. The nominee mush also have a GPA of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale, be a significant contributor to the team and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship. The NFF Awards Committee consists of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists in November. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. One member of the class will be picked as the winner and have his scholarship increased to $25,000. He will also receive a 25-pound bronze version of the statue.

“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in the press release. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”

