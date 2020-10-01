OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga shares his COVID-19 experience

He was one of the first athletes to test positive, and Ogbongbemiga referred to himself as the test dummy after going through several medical tests.

Ogbongbemiga’s phone continued to ring the following day. News outlets as far as England and France were reaching out trying to speak with him. He asked the OSU media staff for advice on how to handle it.

“I felt bad because my family members were calling me and I don’t want to ignore them,” Ogbongbemiga said. “A lot of people were telling me it was best for me to just turn off my phone. But for me personally, I want to try to acknowledge everybody that was trying to reach out to me. That’s just the kind of person I am. ... The next day I think I just turned my phone off because I was like, I can’t do that again. I was all worked up.”

The ESPN documentary series on OSU football, “Our Time,” noted Ogbongbemiga’s experience. He gave a quick tour of his quarantine apartment and he talked about his loss of taste and smell. Ogbongbemiga was also seen sweating while talking on video at one point in Episode 1.