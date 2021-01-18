 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU football: Kolby Harvell-Peel is no longer headed to the 2021 NFL Draft and returning to Stillwater

OSU football: Kolby Harvell-Peel is no longer headed to the 2021 NFL Draft and returning to Stillwater

{{featured_button_text}}
Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is returning to OSU next season. 

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World FIle

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

Harvell-Peel tweeted his decision seven days after announcing that he declared for the NFL Draft. Returning Harvell-Peel is big for an OSU defense that has lost cornerback Rodarius Williams, defensive tackle Cameron Murray and linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the draft.

"Upon further consideration, I feel as though it is best that I withdraw my name from this year's NFL draft pool," Harvell-Peel said in his tweet. "That said, I'd like to I will be returning in 2021 for my senior year at Oklahoma State University." 

Harvell-Peel tallied 44 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his junior year. He became a household name following his sophomore year that ended with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gallery: OSU holds on to defeat Miami, Fla., in Cheez-It Bowl

Featured video: Frank Bonner breaks down OSU's 2020 season

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News