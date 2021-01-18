OSU football: Kolby Harvell-Peel is no longer headed to the 2021 NFL Draft and returning to Stillwater

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

Harvell-Peel tweeted his decision seven days after announcing that he declared for the NFL Draft. Returning Harvell-Peel is big for an OSU defense that has lost cornerback Rodarius Williams, defensive tackle Cameron Murray and linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the draft.

"Upon further consideration, I feel as though it is best that I withdraw my name from this year's NFL draft pool," Harvell-Peel said in his tweet. "That said, I'd like to I will be returning in 2021 for my senior year at Oklahoma State University."

Harvell-Peel tallied 44 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his junior year. He became a household name following his sophomore year that ended with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

