OSU football: Kolby Harvell-Peel is no longer headed to the 2021 NFL Draft and returning to Stillwater

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is returning to OSU next season.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World FIle
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.
Harvell-Peel tweeted his decision seven days after announcing that he declared for the NFL Draft. Returning Harvell-Peel is big for an OSU defense that has lost cornerback Rodarius Williams, defensive tackle Cameron Murray and linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the draft.
"Upon further consideration, I feel as though it is best that I withdraw my name from this year's NFL draft pool," Harvell-Peel said in his tweet. "That said, I'd like to I will be returning in 2021 for my senior year at Oklahoma State University."
Harvell-Peel tallied 44 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his junior year. He became a household name following his sophomore year that ended with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Gallery: OSU holds on to defeat Miami, Fla., in Cheez-It Bowl
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (left) and linebacker Relijah Sherman enjoy some Cheez-Its from the championship trophy after defeating Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
John Raoux, AP
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68) feeds Cheez-It's to teammate Preston Wilson (74) after the Cowboys defeated Miami, Fla., on Tuesday.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) tires to get past Miami linebacker Keontra Smith, left, during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy poses with the Championship trophy and his team after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against the Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) makes a reception for a touchdown in against Miami linebacker Keontra Smith during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders waves to fans as he leaves the field after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Sanders was named MVP of the game. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders holds his MVP trophy after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shouts instructions to his players during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders holds his MVP trophy after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
A fan poses for a photo with Cheez-It Bowl MVP Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after winning the NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass against Miami during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin makes a reception in front of Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch during Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Cowboys held on to defeat the Hurricanes, 37-34. See game coverage in
SPORTS, B1.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry (left) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin applies pressure during the second half of the Cowboys’ win in the Cheez-it Bowl on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Perry came into the game after Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq king was injured.
John Raoux, AP
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami receiver Michael Redding III makes a catch as he is tackled by Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Calvin Bundage (top) during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl on Tuesday.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (4) breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Mark Pope, left, during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, center, scores a touchdown as he gets past Miami safety Gurvan Hall Jr. (26) and gets a block from teammate tight end Logan Carter (87) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by the Miami defense during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) rushes during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami tight end Brevin Jordan (9) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling (3) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown reception against Miami with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and tight end Dayton Metcalf (84) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, left, breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown reception against Miami with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and tight end Dayton Metcalf (84) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access plus enjoy the online E-edition of the printed newspaper. $3 for 3 months for a limited time or 52 weeks for just $49.99. Subscribe today.
Featured video: Frank Bonner breaks down OSU's 2020 season
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!