OSU football: Injuries forced Cowboys offensive lineman Hunter Woodard into the starting lineup and has become more comfortable after two starts

When Oklahoma State won its season opener against Tulsa, it cost the Cowboys their starting quarterback and two starting offensive linemen.
Freshman Shane Illingworth has been starting at QB while Spencer Sanders has been out. Redshirt freshman Jake Springfield and redshirt sophomore Hunter Woodard have filled in on the offensive line after Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony went down.
Woodard said his first couple of drives against Tulsa were nerve-wracking, but he has settled in after a couple of starts.
“I talked about slowing down the game, and I couldn’t do that for the life of me when I first went in,” Woodard said. “I’m sure you all saw the video of Josh (Sills) sort of ripping into us a little bit at halftime getting us motivated. And that’s when it started to click that I just had to slow it down and trust all the practices we had, trust my teammates. That’s when I started to get the nerves under control.”
Head coach Mike Gundy said Woodard wasn’t getting any reps with the starters heading into the season and was receiving limited reps with the second team. Now, he’s a starter while still learning on the fly.
“He’s just trying to catch his breath,” Gundy said. “He’s made strides over the last two to three weeks just by getting quality reps with the ones and he continues to develop. His effort is good. His attitude is good. The game is important to him, and his team is important, so he’s improved in those areas. He’s got a ways to go but should be a much different player by the end of the season.”
The offensive line had a rough start to the season allowing six sacks, 14 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in the 16-7 win against Tulsa. OSU shuffled some things around after the injures and the O-line has shown improvement the past two games. The Cowboys have allowed three sacks, 13 tackles for loss and one QB hurry against West Virginia and Kansas combined.
Woodard, who starts at right guard, has both OSU’s most experienced offensive lineman surrounding him with Teven Jenkins on his right and veteran center Ry Schneider on his left. He said trusting in his teammates has helped improve his game.
“Any mistake I make those two guys have a lot of experience and they’ve been covering for me,” Woodard said. “I’ve learned to play hard and any mistakes I make I can fix it, and they’re going to help me pick that up.”
The offensive line has gotten extra time to practice with back-to-back off weeks after last week’s game against Baylor was postponed. The Kansas game on Oct. 3 was OSU’s last game. Gundy said on Monday that he expects Sanders to be at 100% when the Cowboys host No. 17 Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Having its mobile quarterback back on the field would give the offensive line a little more leeway as it prepares for the Cyclones defensive line.
“They’re really good,” Woodard said of the Iowa State D-line. “They have a big defensive end and stout nose guard, and then they have a bit lighter defensive end that’s a really good athlete. We just need to focus on getting double teams and working to linebackers that hit really hard.”
