OSU football: Graduate transfer Josh Sills has emerged as a vocal leader in his short time at Oklahoma State

“I couldn’t take a visit. It was on dead period,” Sills said. “So the big thing for me was just building those relationships. And I could tell right away that they were straightforward. There wasn’t any pulled punches or anything like that. Those are the people that I want to be around.”

OSU players and coaches are happy to have Sills in their locker room. An episode of the ESPN documentary series on OSU football titled “Our Time” caught a glimpse of Sills’ vocal leadership during halftime of the season opener against Tulsa.

He challenged his offensive teammates to play better, saying “it starts and ends with us.” The Cowboys trailed 7-3 at halftime but survived with a 16-7 win.

When asked where his outspoken leadership comes from, Sills recalled his first game as a redshirt freshman at West Virginia. The Mountaineers played Virginia Tech in front of a sold-out crowd in FedEx Field, home of The Washington Football Team.

He uses his experience to relate to younger guys like redshirt freshman Jake Springfield, who is starting at left tackle. Sills’ advice to Springfield was to lean on the older guys like he did at WVU.