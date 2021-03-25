OSU football gets closer to normalcy with spring ball underway

Oklahoma State starting spring practice this week is a sign that college football is closer to normalcy than it has been in a long time.
Nothing was normal about last season after the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the sports world. VCU basketball having to forfeit its NCAA Tournament game last week because of COVID protocols is a reminder that the fight against the pandemic isn’t over, but OSU’s first spring practice on Sunday is a reminder of how far we’ve come.
There was no college football spring practice a year ago because there were concerns about whether there would even be a college football season at that point.
“Excited about the players being out there,“ OSU head coach Mike Gundy said in a news conference Sunday. “Excited about the future and Oklahoma State football. It’s a good time of the year for us. It gives us a chance to do what we like to do more than anything, which is coach football and spend a lot of time with the players.”
Gundy likes to keep his program on a predictable schedule. Each day looks the same, and his players know exactly what to expect on a day-to-day basis. The Cowboys didn’t have that luxury last season. Nobody knew what to expect with each passing day, especially heading into the start of the 2020 season.
OSU enters spring practice with a lot more structure and clarity about what to expect for the 2021 season.
“That’s what’s different now,” Gundy said. “People are back in the normal flow. A large percentage of our team has already been vaccinated so they can migrate out of the testing procedures, which were very annoying for the players. You had to do it, but it was still kind of a nuisance to them. So I’m thinking in a month to six weeks, things will start to move in the direction of being real normal around here. But it’s a lot different than it was last year, and that’s helped with everybody’s attitude.
“We were in a regimented, three times a week (testing)," he added. "The early morning testing, a day before a game, on a Wednesday, the day after a game, which was good. We were good at it. We stayed healthy. But now we test once a week to try to eliminate a big outbreak.”
Gundy said Sunday’s practice was the cleanest first spring practice that he’s had in his 17 years as head coach because of the extra time the team had to prepare for spring ball.
The Cowboys have a few exciting position battles brewing for the start of the season, which kicks off with a home game against Missouri State on Sept. 4. Running back LD Brown has returned for his extra year alongside Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson. The Cowboys will also have a position battle for the outside receiver slots with Tylan Wallace gone.
It’s a long way until the season starts, but at least things are looking closer to normal.
“Now there’s a hope that everything is going to have some sort of normal feel to it next year,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “I’m sure there’s probably not going to be quite as many butts in the seats as there were. I don’t know. I hope it’s packed, but it’s going to feel a lot different and everybody is excited about that.”