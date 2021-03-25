OSU football gets closer to normalcy with spring ball underway

“That’s what’s different now,” Gundy said. “People are back in the normal flow. A large percentage of our team has already been vaccinated so they can migrate out of the testing procedures, which were very annoying for the players. You had to do it, but it was still kind of a nuisance to them. So I’m thinking in a month to six weeks, things will start to move in the direction of being real normal around here. But it’s a lot different than it was last year, and that’s helped with everybody’s attitude.

“We were in a regimented, three times a week (testing)," he added. "The early morning testing, a day before a game, on a Wednesday, the day after a game, which was good. We were good at it. We stayed healthy. But now we test once a week to try to eliminate a big outbreak.”

Gundy said Sunday’s practice was the cleanest first spring practice that he’s had in his 17 years as head coach because of the extra time the team had to prepare for spring ball.

The Cowboys have a few exciting position battles brewing for the start of the season, which kicks off with a home game against Missouri State on Sept. 4. Running back LD Brown has returned for his extra year alongside Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson. The Cowboys will also have a position battle for the outside receiver slots with Tylan Wallace gone.