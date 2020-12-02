OSU football: Dezmon Jackson was overlooked as a high school prospect but its hard to deny his talent now

When Oklahoma State was down two running backs, the Cowboys were forced to look to a former two-star prospect and former junior college transfer who only had 18 carries.
Dezmon Jackson became OSU’s surprising hero in the 50-44 win over Texas Tech by rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start last week.
Jackson, a redshirt junior, said he was emotional after the game and it may have something to do with the path he took before having such a moment, and the exhaustion of rushing the ball 36 times.
“The journey, it was a lot of tough times,” Jackson said. “I got frustrated a lot but I just kept pushing, kept pushing and my work ethic really showed Saturday. With me coming from not playing as much to starting and getting 36 carries it really surprised me how good of shape I was. It just showed me how much my hard work has paid off.”
Jackson averaged 10 yards per carry on his way to rushing for 1,602 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior year at Parkers Chapel High School in El Dorado, Arkansas. Despite earning offensive player of the year, all-state and all-conference accolades, Jackson wasn't recruited much.
“Coming out of high school I had a lot of records but since I went to a small school I really wasn’t highly recruited,” Jackson said. “It was January of 2017, which was my graduating year and I didn’t have any offers but I just never panicked.”
The 5-foot-11, 218-pound Jackson ended up at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He averaged 110.5 yards per game and 7.5 yards per carry in 2018. He had strong numbers on the field but the JUCO experience was rough on him.
Jackson knew of NFL players such as Patriots quarterback Cam Newton who jump-started their careers at junior colleges. Saints running back Alvin Kamara started at the same junior college as Jackson. But he didn’t know much about the JUCO experience other than that.
“When I got there I wasn’t very aware,” Jackson said. “Being nine hours from home it was tough. I was cold. I didn’t have my car up there with me. Just a lot of stuff going on. … I actually wanted to quit. It’s something I never experienced such a tough lifestyle but once I managed it, it really changed me as a man and I matured and I’m really glad I went through that.”
Jackson eventually got some recruiting attention. He chose to transfer to Oklahoma State after having reported offers from Kansas State and Utah. He appeared in three games last year but didn’t have any carries.
He’s been playing behind Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing yards last year, and LD Brown who has had a strong senior year this season. Jackson kept working until he got a chance to prove himself.
He rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries in the 47-7 win at Kansas earlier this year.
“I’m excited for that kid because he’s been waiting for his chance,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the game. “He got it and he nailed it.”
Jackson has had limited game time so Gundy was impressed with the workload Jackson shouldered last week.
“I’m surprised that he could carry the ball 36 times,” Gundy said. “And at times five and six times in a row and play over 75 plays in a game. That’s hard to do for anybody. So he did impress me from that standpoint of his ability to stay in the game and compete.”
The Cowboys need to win their final two games if they want to have any chance at playing for a Big 12 Championship. Gundy said during his weekly Zoom call Monday that the OSU offense isn’t good enough to be one dimensional.
The Cowboys will need a strong enough run game to help create an effective passing attack. Gundy expects Jackson to be the starter when OSU kicks off at TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jackson is getting a lot of praise for last week’s performance where he became the first player to rush for over 200 yards in their first career start for OSU since 2013. So far this season, Jackson has rushed for 370 yards on 54 carries and averages 6.9 yards per carry.
His grandmother called him earlier this week to tell him that people in his hometown are still talking about his performance. Jackson isn’t allowing the praise to derail his focus.
“After all the hype I just got back in my head that it really doesn’t matter now,” Jackson said. “I set a very high standard for myself so I’m just going to have to stay consistent. Stack my success and just keep going. I can’t really let anyone telling me how awesome I am and how good I am get to my head. I just stay humble like always and just keep working.”
