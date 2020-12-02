OSU football: Dezmon Jackson was overlooked as a high school prospect but its hard to deny his talent now

“I’m excited for that kid because he’s been waiting for his chance,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the game. “He got it and he nailed it.”

Jackson has had limited game time so Gundy was impressed with the workload Jackson shouldered last week.

“I’m surprised that he could carry the ball 36 times,” Gundy said. “And at times five and six times in a row and play over 75 plays in a game. That’s hard to do for anybody. So he did impress me from that standpoint of his ability to stay in the game and compete.”

The Cowboys need to win their final two games if they want to have any chance at playing for a Big 12 Championship. Gundy said during his weekly Zoom call Monday that the OSU offense isn’t good enough to be one dimensional.

The Cowboys will need a strong enough run game to help create an effective passing attack. Gundy expects Jackson to be the starter when OSU kicks off at TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jackson is getting a lot of praise for last week’s performance where he became the first player to rush for over 200 yards in their first career start for OSU since 2013. So far this season, Jackson has rushed for 370 yards on 54 carries and averages 6.9 yards per carry.