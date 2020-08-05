Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Oklahoma State enters the 2020 football season with one of its best chances at a Big 12 Conference championship since winning its only title in 2011.
The Cowboys return the majority of their key players on both sides of the ball and the defense made major improvements toward the end of last season. This was setting up to be an exciting offseason for an OSU team that expressed national championship aspirations at a January pep rally.
But the Cowboys have been met with unprecedented circumstances and obstacles that could put their goals in jeopardy.
The COVID-19 pandemic that halted college sports for months forced all programs to invent creative ways to continue preparing for the upcoming season, assuming there will be an upcoming season.
The COVID-19 protocols forced the team’s top receiver Tylan Wallace to rehab his knee at home instead of using campus resources while recovering from last year’s season-ending injury. OSU had additional hardships with the national attention surrounding head coach Mike Gundy’s relationships with players after All-American running back Chuba Hubbard reacted to a photo of Gundy wearing a One America News t-shirt in June.
The feelings after OSU’s first practice Wednesday suggest the Cowboys may have weathered the storm of the controversial offseason and are working through the unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic.
“I feel like it kind of brought us together as a program, honestly,” Wallace said of the offseason controversy. “I feel like the players are a lot closer and we’re getting a lot closer with the coaches and trying to understand each other. I feel like that’s a big key, especially when you’re trying to do things that we’re trying to do which is to win championships. So you have to be close together as a team and also with the coaches. So I think that actually brought us together and hopefully, it will help us reach our goals.”
Wallace was one of several teammates who publicly supported Hubbard’s actions which caused Gundy to meet with the team and agree to facilitate change. Wallace’s comments suggest the relationships between players and coaches are already improving. The improved relationships could be what OSU needs as it tries to snatch the crown from an Oklahoma program that’s won five consecutive conference championships.
When strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass spoke with the Tulsa World in late May, he said he sent out workout plans at the beginning of each week to the players while they were training from home. Some players had more resources than others. Wallace was squatting with a 40-pound box of cat litter while rehabbing at home. Wallace said getting back to campus and using OSU’s resources again was a big boost from the cat litter. But being away from campus didn’t seem to stunt Wallace’s progress too much.
“He looks good,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He moved around well today. We’re getting him out there and trying to protect him as much as we possibly can and just get him confident on that leg and on that knee. But after practice, it looks and sounded like he felt pretty good. Very encouraging there and I’m excited that obviously, we get Tylan back. He’s a great player and great kid and he’s such an impact for our team even just as a person so him on the field is a huge boost for us.”
Team chemistry is also important, which is why teammates usually spend a lot of time together off of the field. Safety protocols surrounding the pandemic haven’t allowed teammates to bond in the same ways during previous fall camps. Wallace said it’s a little tougher to get to know the new guys because players can’t be around each other all the time but they’ve found other ways to create those bonds.
“We’ve still got that chemistry where we can still talk,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “Most of the guys we all play Call of Duty so we can talk on there. It’s not like we’re all separated forever. We just play Call of Duty together and we still talk outside of things even though we’re not together.”
The Big 12 announced a 10-game season that includes one non-conference game. The Cowboys, which lost their season opener against Oregon State when the Pac 12 announced an all-conference schedule, were originally scheduled to host Tulsa on Sept. 12. It seems likely that game will be played as OSU's only non-conference game.
This has been an unusual offseason for the entire college football community, but Rodriguez said Oklahoma State’s goals for this year remain the same.
“Those leaders come out and you’ve just got to keep everybody together to stay in touch,” Rodriguez said. “Definitely meeting off the field and on the field from a distance, but definitely we all have that same goal. It’s not going to change no matter what.”
