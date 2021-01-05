 Skip to main content
OSU football: Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles interviewed with Illinois, according to reports

OSU football: Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles interviewed with Illinois, according to reports

Jim Knowles

Second-year Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles oversaw a defense that made improvements this season. 

MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has interviewed for the defensive coordinator position at Illinois, according to a report by Football Scoop.

The report states that Illinois is also looking at Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin. 

OSU is coming off its best defensive season under Knowles. The Cowboys led the nation in third-down percentage. The defense was the backbone of the team that suffered multiple injuries on offense.

Illinois averaged 467 yards allowed per game while the Cowboys allowed 379 yards per game in Knowles' third year as coordinator.

OSU opponents averaged 23 yards per game while teams averaged nearly 35 points per game against Illinois. Knowles would be a big hire for Illinois and a major loss for OSU.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

