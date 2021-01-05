OSU football: Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles interviewed with Illinois, according to reports

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has interviewed for the defensive coordinator position at Illinois, according to a report by Football Scoop.

The report states that Illinois is also looking at Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin.

OSU is coming off its best defensive season under Knowles. The Cowboys led the nation in third-down percentage. The defense was the backbone of the team that suffered multiple injuries on offense.

Illinois averaged 467 yards allowed per game while the Cowboys allowed 379 yards per game in Knowles' third year as coordinator.

OSU opponents averaged 23 yards per game while teams averaged nearly 35 points per game against Illinois. Knowles would be a big hire for Illinois and a major loss for OSU.

