OSU football: Defense had coming out party against Iowa State last year and is key factor heading into this year's game

Instead of preparing for Saturday's originally scheduled game at Baylor, the Oklahoma State football team has had extra time to get ready for Iowa State in hopes of handing the Cyclones their first conference loss later this week.

The Cowboys will host Iowa State on Oct. 24 for their first game since playing at Kansas Oct. 3. OSU had an off week, then the game at Baylor was postponed to Dec. 12 because of Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.

OSU has won its first three games, but head coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys will get a chance to see how good they are over the next month, starting with the Cyclones. OSU will face Iowa State, Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma from Oct. 24 to Nov. 21.

This next stretch of games will be a solid test for a defense that believes it can compete with the best.

“We’re going to find out a lot about our football team over the next month,” Gundy said. “We’re going to play some teams that can really put pressure on the perimeter. They’re athletic. Quarterback play is good. And we’ll know a lot more of where we’re at. …We just have to worry about practicing and then come back and try to have the best week we can to try and get ready for Iowa State.”