OSU football: Cowboys will play Miami, Fla., in Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29
Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy waves and talks with the crowd after the season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. (JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State football is headed to Orlando to compete in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It was announced on Sunday that the Cowboys will play against Miami, Fla., for their 15th consecutive bowl game appearance. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium.

This will be the second game that OSU has faced Miami. Miami beat Oklahoma State 40-3 on Oct. 5, 1991 in the first game between the two teams.

OSU is ranked No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings that were announced on Sunday. The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 7-3 record after being ranked as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press poll earlier this year.

The Hurricanes finished with an 8-2 record and are ranked No. 18 in the final College Football rankings.

