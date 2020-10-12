OSU football: Cowboys will have 21 days between games after this week's postponement

Oklahoma State is dealing with its second postponement this season.
The season opener against Tulsa was scheduled for Sept. 12 but was pushed back a week because of Tulsa’s issues with COVID-19. The Cowboys completed practice on Sunday in preparation for Saturday’s game against Baylor before hearing the news that Baylor’s COVID-19 issues forced the game to be moved to Dec. 12.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said nothing is surprising in this unusual season.
“You just kind of roll with the punches,” Gundy said. “When we started this, we felt like we could run into a game or two where there could be COVID issues on our team or another team. We’ve been working on Baylor for a week. You take that put that in the filing cabinet and you open up for Iowa State.”
The Cowboys just came off an off week and now will have an additional off week to prepare for Iowa State on Oct. 24. The Cyclones also are off this week, which means both teams will have unblemished conference records when they meet in Stillwater for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
At least one of the three undefeated teams in Big 12 play is guaranteed to lose next week. All three teams are off this week with Kansas State also having an off week before hosting Kansas on Oct. 24.
Although teams would prefer to play games as scheduled, Gundy said he isn’t overly concerned with how the postponements are affecting his team.
“The only option we have is to control what we can control, which is when they tell us we get to play the next game and move forward,” Gundy said. “The mental approach with the team has to be preparation and get ready for the next game. Can’t do anything about the Baylor game. It’s over with so we’ve just got to move forward.”
The Cowboys have the weekend off, but Gundy expects his players to stay focused with solid practices this week in preparation for Iowa State. It will be OSU’s first game in 21 days.
“We just try to keep the guys focused,” Gundy said. “They like to play games. That’s what they do but we can’t play one this week. They’re mature enough to know if we don’t have three good practices this week that you take a chance on not playing as good even though I know the game is not until next Saturday.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!