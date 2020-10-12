OSU football: Cowboys will have 21 days between games after this week's postponement

Oklahoma State is dealing with its second postponement this season.

The season opener against Tulsa was scheduled for Sept. 12 but was pushed back a week because of Tulsa’s issues with COVID-19. The Cowboys completed practice on Sunday in preparation for Saturday’s game against Baylor before hearing the news that Baylor’s COVID-19 issues forced the game to be moved to Dec. 12.

OSU coach Mike Gundy said nothing is surprising in this unusual season.

“You just kind of roll with the punches,” Gundy said. “When we started this, we felt like we could run into a game or two where there could be COVID issues on our team or another team. We’ve been working on Baylor for a week. You take that put that in the filing cabinet and you open up for Iowa State.”

The Cowboys just came off an off week and now will have an additional off week to prepare for Iowa State on Oct. 24. The Cyclones also are off this week, which means both teams will have unblemished conference records when they meet in Stillwater for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

At least one of the three undefeated teams in Big 12 play is guaranteed to lose next week. All three teams are off this week with Kansas State also having an off week before hosting Kansas on Oct. 24.