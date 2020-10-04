OSU football: Cowboys ranked in the AP top 10 and are in the driver's seat of the Big 12

Oklahoma State has its biggest jump in the Associated Press rankings since jumping nine spots after a 3-0 start to the 2018 season.
The Cowboys jumped from No. 17 to No. 10 in Sunday’s AP Poll after a 47-7 win at Kansas Saturday. OSU started the year ranked No. 11 before falling to No. 15 and No. 17 after its first two wins.
This is the ninth season in the past 13 years that the Cowboys have reached the top 10 in the AP poll and the first time since Week 12 of the 2017 season. It’s been nearly nine months since the Cowboys hosted their pep rally in January, where they vocalized their national championship aspirations.
It’s still way too early to entertain any College Football Playoff talk for a 3-0 team whose offense struggled in wins against Tulsa and West Virginia before bullying a low-bar Kansas team. But after just three games, the Cowboys are already in the driver’s seat toward a Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time in the Lincoln Riley era after an 0-2 start in the conference and a 1-2 start overall. Texas, the Big 12’s previously highest-ranked team, was upset by TCU and dropped from No. 9 to No. 22.
Oklahoma, OSU and Texas were the top three teams in the preseason conference rankings. The Pokes are now the only unbeaten team left in the league. They are joined by Iowa State and Kansas State as the only 2-0 teams in conference play.
Iowa State was voted to finish fourth and K-State was voted to finish seventh. Both teams beat the preseason favorite, OU. The Sooners have had a grapple on the Big 12 title the past five years and it will be an uphill battle trying to keep it this year.
During a year where the COVID-19 virus has infused a chaotic storm into the sports world, the Big 12 has been flipped upside down. The Sooners join Texas Tech and Kansas as the only 0-2 teams in the conference with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and its first loss in Ames, Iowa, since 1960.
There is still a lot of Big 12 football to be played, including Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday. One of those teams is guaranteed to have at least one more loss on its record, which works in OSU's favor. The Cowboys have an off week before playing Baylor on Oct. 17 followed by games with Iowa State and Texas.
Oklahoma State is sitting in good shape, but head coach Mike Gundy isn’t forgetting about the wildcard variable that could impact any team at any time this season.
“I don’t think any of us could forget that we can get hit with COVID at any time and could be playing guys that don’t get as many reps,” Gundy said.
The Cowboys were good enough against Kansas that several OSU reserves saw quality time in the second half. The Cowboys held Kansas to 193 total yards and the Jayhawks had just 67 yards on 39 plays before OSU pulled its starters during the third quarter.
The Jayhawks scored their only touchdown during the fourth quarter while the starters were out, which prevented the Cowboys from executing a shutout.
“They wanted a shutout,” Gundy said of his defense. “Here’s the deal. The young men that got in the game and played, they’ve been working with our team as much as the other guys. I’m always going to lean toward letting everybody play.”
Gundy made the smart move and said he didn’t want to get his starters banged up being up by 40 points. The Cowboys haven’t allowed more than one touchdown in any of the first three games. They are the only Big 12 team to have not given up more than one touchdown in a game against a Big 12 opponent this season.
The offense looked to have overcome some of its early-season struggles Saturday. Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace showed why they were perceived as one of the best running back-receiver duos in the country before Wallace’s knee injury last season. They combined for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
If the defense continues to hold strong and the offense builds on its last game, the Cowboys could find themselves playing at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 12.
“What I like about us going into these three games is the defense just coming out strong,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “Coming out every day practicing, working hard, just trying to get close to a Big 12 title.”
