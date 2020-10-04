OSU football: Cowboys ranked in the AP top 10 and are in the driver's seat of the Big 12

Iowa State was voted to finish fourth and K-State was voted to finish seventh. Both teams beat the preseason favorite, OU. The Sooners have had a grapple on the Big 12 title the past five years and it will be an uphill battle trying to keep it this year.

During a year where the COVID-19 virus has infused a chaotic storm into the sports world, the Big 12 has been flipped upside down. The Sooners join Texas Tech and Kansas as the only 0-2 teams in the conference with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and its first loss in Ames, Iowa, since 1960.

There is still a lot of Big 12 football to be played, including Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday. One of those teams is guaranteed to have at least one more loss on its record, which works in OSU's favor. The Cowboys have an off week before playing Baylor on Oct. 17 followed by games with Iowa State and Texas.

Oklahoma State is sitting in good shape, but head coach Mike Gundy isn’t forgetting about the wildcard variable that could impact any team at any time this season.

“I don’t think any of us could forget that we can get hit with COVID at any time and could be playing guys that don’t get as many reps,” Gundy said.