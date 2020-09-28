OSU football: Cowboys kicker Alex Hale has played an important role in OSU's 2-0 start

Oklahoma State’s only touchdown against Tulsa was a 3-yard run by Chuba Hubbard early in the fourth quarter. Hale outscored the OSU offense with three field goals of 27 yards, 40 yards and 29 yards. Both teams were held to just one touchdown, but the difference in scoring came down to Hale’s foot.

Hale also kicked 40-yard and 44-yard field goals in the 27-13 win against West Virginia.

“We’re 2-0 because in the first two games our special teams has been very good,” Gundy said. “Because we certainly haven’t done enough on offense to win games, and our defense has played well. But our special teams has been the deciding factor in my opinion.”

Gundy said the coaching staff made a few changes and spent more time stressing special teams play this year.

“I would like to take credit for it but again when you’re talking about special teams and kicking and punting, it’s hard to really decide what makes a difference,” Gundy said. “If you don’t amount a lot of time into it like Kansas State used to, then you just try to do the best you can. So we’ve made adjustments on special teams in our approach this year, and so far it’s worked out well for us. I’m pleased with the results at this time.”

Frank Bonner II

