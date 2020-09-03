OSU football: Cowboys have confidence level that is unusual for Big 12 defenses

After scoring touchdowns on two of its previous three possessions, the Iowa State offense took the field with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter and a chance to hand Oklahoma State its third consecutive loss.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy started the drive with a 6-yard run, and OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez gave the Cowboys a 34-27 lead two plays later after intercepting a Purdy pass for a pick-6 with 6:47 remaining.
The Cyclones had three chances to tie the game in the final minutes. The first drive ended in a punt, and OSU ended the final two drives with interceptions by linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Tre Sterling. That game threw a bolt of confidence into the OSU defense that lasted for the remainder of last season and has carried into this year.
“Building up to it we had confidence in ourselves, but after that Iowa State game we knew,” Sterling said Wednesday. “We’re not trying to hold people back from points but we are trying to get shutouts and that’s the mentality this year.”
The Big 12 is an offense-driven league and high scoring games have become the norm. The defensive conversation usually takes a back seat to which quarterback is the best or which team has the most offensive weapons at its disposal. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles joked about not getting much face time when he was asked about the cameras for the ESPN documentary series about OSU football.
“I’m on defense in the Big 12 so I don’t get much time with the ESPN cameras,” Knowles said. “When you coach defense in the Big 12 you’re like the mushroom society. They keep you in the dark, throw fertilizer on you and hope you grow.”
The defense has blossomed into something noteworthy and has no intention of playing second fiddle to OSU’s offensive weapons. OSU returns 10 of 11 defensive starters and linebacker Calvin Bundage is back after missing last year with a back injury.
Knowles’ first year in the Big 12 was tough but the defense turned a corner toward the end of last year. This year the Cowboys are filled with confidence at a level that is unusual for a Big 12 team. Playing defense in the Big 12 isn’t easy.
“In this league we see a lot of offense. We all know that,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “…Over the last 10 years this league has continued to put quarterbacks out that have played well even in their first season. So I would assume that you’ll see a lot of offense in this league and defenses have to do the best they can to get off the field.”
The Cowboys still need to prove it on the field but they have a legitimate reason to be excited about the defense entering Knowles’ third year as coordinator. They have the leadership they need in veterans like Ogbongbemiga, Rodriguez and fourth-year starting cornerback Rodarius Williams. The Cowboys also have explosive young talent like defensive ends Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy to join Cameron Murray and Israel Antwine on the defensive line.
One of OSU’s best defensive attributes is depth.
“We are poised to really take the next step,” Knowles said. “The leadership is great. Everybody knows what they’re doing, in the right places and playing fast. Our packages are developing and really taking the best advantage of the people that we have. I think we’re going to be able to put some great combinations on the field in terms of personal at different times.”
No player on the OSU defense had a stronger ending to the season than safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. He set a school record with six pass deflections against Iowa State. He was the third-leading tackler on the team and finished with five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
The secondary also includes safety Tanner McCalister and Jarrick Bernard, who moved to the cornerback position. Graduate transfer Christian Holmes wasted no time fitting in with the Cowboys culture at cornerback.
“When Christian Holmes was coming in I feel like he’s been here a couple of years already just coming in and getting ahead of the game,” Williams said. “We’ve just been getting prepared mentally.”
Sterling said Bundage looks like he didn’t miss a beat after returning from his injury. He had three consecutive sacks in his first practice, and the Cowboys expect him to be a dominant force coming off the edge.
“I’ve never seen anyone rush like that before with so much speed and so much violence,” Sterling said. “It’s ridiculous. He’s going to be better than he was before his injury. It’s going to be interesting.”
Oklahoma State’s first test will be Sept. 12 when the Cowboys Tulsa for the season opener at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the first half against OSU last year but the Cowboys held Tulsa to zero points in the final two quarters.
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
