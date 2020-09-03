OSU football: Cowboys have confidence level that is unusual for Big 12 defenses

“I’m on defense in the Big 12 so I don’t get much time with the ESPN cameras,” Knowles said. “When you coach defense in the Big 12 you’re like the mushroom society. They keep you in the dark, throw fertilizer on you and hope you grow.”

The defense has blossomed into something noteworthy and has no intention of playing second fiddle to OSU’s offensive weapons. OSU returns 10 of 11 defensive starters and linebacker Calvin Bundage is back after missing last year with a back injury.

Knowles’ first year in the Big 12 was tough but the defense turned a corner toward the end of last year. This year the Cowboys are filled with confidence at a level that is unusual for a Big 12 team. Playing defense in the Big 12 isn’t easy.

“In this league we see a lot of offense. We all know that,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “…Over the last 10 years this league has continued to put quarterbacks out that have played well even in their first season. So I would assume that you’ll see a lot of offense in this league and defenses have to do the best they can to get off the field.”