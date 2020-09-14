OSU football: Cowboys had more time to rest during the extra week leading into season opener against Tulsa

Seven Big 12 schools started their football seasons over the weekend and Oklahoma State was supposed to be the eighth.

COVID-19 issues created complications for Tulsa’s practice schedule and the game was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday in Stillwater. The Cowboys had an extra week to prepare, but OSU coach Mike Gundy decided to give his players some extra time off.

“We’ve had so many practices that we gave them off on Friday and then we gave them off yesterday and today,” Gundy said during a teleconference on Monday. “They’re just tired of practicing, in my opinion, but the preparation in this sport and the physicality is so important that we have to continue to push through it.”

The Cowboys had a few players with minor injuries that benefited from the extra week. The date change also granted Washington State transfer receiver Tay Martin an extra week to get acclimated to the OSU offense. Gundy expects Martin to get extensive snaps against Tulsa.