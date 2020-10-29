OSU football: Cowboys get closer to Big 12 title game with each win, but players aren't looking that far ahead

If Oklahoma State continues winning football games, the talk about a Big 12 title will become louder each week.
An OSU Big 12 title would be Mike Gundy’s second conference championship in his 16th year as head coach and the first since 2011. There is a lot of noise surrounding the No. 6 team in the country as the Cowboys try to remain in the College Football Playoff race, but the players say they aren’t getting too wrapped up into the conversation.
“We’re not worried about the future,” safety Tre Sterling said. “We can’t control that right now. All we can really control is the present and how hard we work during practice and how hard we play during games. I don’t really think that we’re too worried about it right now at this point in time. Maybe further down the road, but first we’ve got to get more wins these next couple weeks before we can start saying stuff like that.”
The Cowboys already passed their first real test by beating Iowa State 24-21 last week. This week’s test will be against a talented Texas team that has already lost two conference games.
OSU will host Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday as it tries to stay with No. 16 Kansas State as the only unbeaten Big 12 teams in league play. K-State will play at West Virginia on Saturday before hosting the Cowboys on Nov. 7.
These next couple of weeks will have big implications regarding the conference championship, but quarterback Spencer Sanders isn’t concerned with such talk.
“There is a code that the quarterbacks go by. It’s called FTN,” Sanders said. “It’s called 'forget the noise'. It’s not saying forget the fans. No, it’s saying focus on what you do and do what you do and do it the best way you possibly can. It’s really just saying that no matter what happens outside of this stadium or this locker room, at the end of the day we have to go and practice every day. We have to give it 100% every day.”
Last year’s 36-30 loss to Texas was OSU’s first loss to the Longhorns since 2014. The 28-7 loss in 2014 was the last time the Cowboys lost at home against Texas. Sanders, who played in his first full game of the season last week after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener, isn’t approaching this game differently than he would any other game.
“We have to work hard every single day no matter who the opponent is,” Sanders said. “We shouldn’t have to (say) 'do you want to work harder this week because you’re playing Texas?' No, we want to work the same every week and get better every week. I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say 'does it feel different because you’re playing Texas?' No, it doesn’t. It feels as if I’m playing anybody because I’ve got to prepare the best way that I can.”
