OSU football: Cowboys get closer to Big 12 title game with each win, but players aren't looking that far ahead

“There is a code that the quarterbacks go by. It’s called FTN,” Sanders said. “It’s called 'forget the noise'. It’s not saying forget the fans. No, it’s saying focus on what you do and do what you do and do it the best way you possibly can. It’s really just saying that no matter what happens outside of this stadium or this locker room, at the end of the day we have to go and practice every day. We have to give it 100% every day.”

Last year’s 36-30 loss to Texas was OSU’s first loss to the Longhorns since 2014. The 28-7 loss in 2014 was the last time the Cowboys lost at home against Texas. Sanders, who played in his first full game of the season last week after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener, isn’t approaching this game differently than he would any other game.

“We have to work hard every single day no matter who the opponent is,” Sanders said. “We shouldn’t have to (say) 'do you want to work harder this week because you’re playing Texas?' No, we want to work the same every week and get better every week. I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say 'does it feel different because you’re playing Texas?' No, it doesn’t. It feels as if I’m playing anybody because I’ve got to prepare the best way that I can.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.