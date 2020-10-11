OSU football: Cowboys continue to rise in rankings after off week

While Oklahoma State spent the weekend getting rest and allowing more time for starting quarterback Spencer Sanders’ recovery, the Cowboys benefitted from a pair of top-10 losses.

The Texas A&M upset over Florida, and Miami’s 25-point loss to No. 1 Clemson has helped OSU move from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll. OSU continues to be in control of its fate. The Cowboys have their highest ranking since the 2017 season, and head coach Mike Gundy expects his players to remain focused and humble.

“If we stay focused and get quality practices, if simplicity plays a role then whoever we have out there that’s available for the week and practice and play the game and have fun,” Gundy said. “But as soon as you start listening to people tell you that you’re pretty good. We’re a humble organization right now. If you forget that, that’s the best way to get knocked off really quick. It’s been that way forever.”

The Cowboys are unbeaten but are a half-game behind Iowa State and Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference after both teams improved to 3-0 in conference play. Iowa State moved to No. 20 after a 31-15 win over Texas Tech. Kansas State cracked the top 25 at No. 22 after a 21-14 win over TCU.