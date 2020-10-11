OSU football: Cowboys continue to rise in rankings after off week

While Oklahoma State spent the weekend getting rest and allowing more time for starting quarterback Spencer Sanders’ recovery, the Cowboys benefitted from a pair of top-10 losses.
The Texas A&M upset over Florida, and Miami’s 25-point loss to No. 1 Clemson has helped OSU move from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll. OSU continues to be in control of its fate. The Cowboys have their highest ranking since the 2017 season, and head coach Mike Gundy expects his players to remain focused and humble.
“If we stay focused and get quality practices, if simplicity plays a role then whoever we have out there that’s available for the week and practice and play the game and have fun,” Gundy said. “But as soon as you start listening to people tell you that you’re pretty good. We’re a humble organization right now. If you forget that, that’s the best way to get knocked off really quick. It’s been that way forever.”
The Cowboys are unbeaten but are a half-game behind Iowa State and Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference after both teams improved to 3-0 in conference play. Iowa State moved to No. 20 after a 31-15 win over Texas Tech. Kansas State cracked the top 25 at No. 22 after a 21-14 win over TCU.
Oklahoma and Texas both have two conference losses, and the next three games for OSU -- Iowa State and K-State will be an important stretch in sorting out the conference standings. The Cowboys play Baylor on Saturday before hosting Iowa State and Texas. Iowa State has an off week this week before playing OSU, Kansas and Baylor. Kansas State will travel to Stillwater on Nov. 7 after playing Kansas and West Virginia.
No. 2 Alabama will host No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, which means one of those two teams will lose. A win against Baylor on Saturday would keep the Cowboys at the top of the Big 12 and potentially get them closer toward a top-5 ranking in the national poll.
OSU could also see Sanders return on Saturday. Gundy said last week that Sanders could have played against Kansas while playing close to full speed. The Cowboys decided to hold him out and won 47-7 in Lawrence with Shane Illingworth running the offense. Having a healthy Sanders back on the field this week will allow the offense to be at its best as it continues to prepare for a progressively harder schedule.
“We know exactly where we’re at with him,” Gundy said. “But when you have an ankle injury you’re always better letting him get 100%. If you go back on it at 85% you take a chance on setting it back and hen those things can become chronic for six weeks. So for that reason we just held him out.”
