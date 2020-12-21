 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU football: Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal

OSU football: Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Jelani Woods

Cowboy Back Jelani Woos caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The fourth-year junior caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. Woods has tallied 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys.

Losing Woods is a major blow for the Cowboys. OSU recently signed tight end Austin Jarrard out of American River Community College. His junior college experience should equip him to be ready for immediate production next season now that Woods is gone. 

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News