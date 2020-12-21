OSU football: Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal

Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The fourth-year junior caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. Woods has tallied 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys.

Losing Woods is a major blow for the Cowboys. OSU recently signed tight end Austin Jarrard out of American River Community College. His junior college experience should equip him to be ready for immediate production next season now that Woods is gone.

