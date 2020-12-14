OSU football: Cornerback Rodarius Williams declares for the NFL Draft ahead of the Cowboys bowl game

Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Monday.

“Playing in the NFL has always been a goal of mine,” Williams said in his Twitter post. “And after a long and careful thinking with the family, we as a whole have decided it’s best I prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

The 6-0, 195-pound corner has had a strong senior year for the Cowboys. He missed the second half against TCU and didn’t play at all against Baylor.

Williams leaves OSU with 169 career tackles, two interceptions and 27 pass deflections. Multiple teams avoided throwing his way as much as they could this season.

Williams is the third Cowboy to declare for the draft this season. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the first and running back Chuba Hubbard publically announced his decision on Sunday.

