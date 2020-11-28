OSU football: Chuba Hubbard, other key players expected to miss today's game vs. Texas Tech

Running back Chuba Hubbard only has 14 carries in the past two games and is expected to miss No. 23 Oklahoma State’s last home game against Texas Tech on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Mike Gundy said on Monday that Hubbard has been battling an ankle injury for about a month.

“We keep him in a boot to try to let it recover,” Gundy said on Monday. “He’s had some tough breaks. …His practices are limited, which makes it extremely difficult. Even a young man that’s got a lot of talent like Chuba does, if you don’t practice it’s tough to play in games.”

Hubbard has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries this year after. He led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season.

Backup running back LD Brown has helped pick up the workload while Hubbard has been limited. Brown is also questionable for Saturday’s game and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is expected to sit out, according to the OSU radio broadcast.

Dezmon Jackson is third on the team with 135 rushing yards. Against Kansas, he had 91 yards on 10 carries.

