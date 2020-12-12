 Skip to main content
OSU football: Chuba Hubbard has 'chosen to go to the NFL,' won't play today at Baylor
Chuba Hubbard

OSU coach Mike Gundy announced Chuba Hubbard's decision to go to the NFL. 

 Photo by BRODY SCHMIDT/AP

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has "chosen to go the NFL," head coach Mike Gundy announced on the OSU pregame radio show ahead of Saturday's game at Baylor. 

Hubbard led the nation in rushing yards last season but has been dealing with a nagging injury for much of this year. He has missed the last two games and only combined for 14 carries in the entire month of November.

He has 133 carries for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season after rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

Gundy also announced that backup running back LD Brown and receiver Tylan Wallace are game-time decisions. Third-string running back Dezmon Jackson has been the starting running back for OSU the last two games. He has rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in his two starts.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

