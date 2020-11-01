OSU football: Can't fault the defense for Texas scoring 41 points on Saturday

Texas scored 41 points against Oklahoma State on Saturday, but the points weren't an indictment of the OSU defense.

The Cowboys showed why they are the best third-down defense in the country, limiting the Longhorns to converting two of their 15 third-down attempts. They held a Texas offense that was averaging 482 yards per game to 287 yards.

The defense played well but couldn’t overcome mistakes made by the Cowboys' offense and special teams. Texas scored a touchdown or field goal following all of OSU’s four turnovers in the Cowboys' 41-34 overtime loss.

Three of those turnovers put the Texas offense on the OSU 20-yard line or closer. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles gave his defense a 67% grade on those three possessions, where the Cowboys gave up a touchdown and held Texas to two field goals.

“That’s the thing about defense — the proposition is either you stop them or you don’t,” Knowles said. “It doesn’t matter where they get that ball. In that situation we’re looking to get out with a field goal. So I guess we’re graded on about 67% in that situation, so we could have done better.”