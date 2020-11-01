OSU football: Can't fault the defense for Texas scoring 41 points on Saturday

Texas scored 41 points against Oklahoma State on Saturday, but the points weren't an indictment of the OSU defense.
The Cowboys showed why they are the best third-down defense in the country, limiting the Longhorns to converting two of their 15 third-down attempts. They held a Texas offense that was averaging 482 yards per game to 287 yards.
The defense played well but couldn’t overcome mistakes made by the Cowboys' offense and special teams. Texas scored a touchdown or field goal following all of OSU’s four turnovers in the Cowboys' 41-34 overtime loss.
Three of those turnovers put the Texas offense on the OSU 20-yard line or closer. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles gave his defense a 67% grade on those three possessions, where the Cowboys gave up a touchdown and held Texas to two field goals.
“That’s the thing about defense — the proposition is either you stop them or you don’t,” Knowles said. “It doesn’t matter where they get that ball. In that situation we’re looking to get out with a field goal. So I guess we’re graded on about 67% in that situation, so we could have done better.”
The Longhorns’ first touchdown came after a fumbled exchange between Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard that gave Texas the ball on the OSU 15-yard line. A Sanders interception gave Texas the ball on the OSU 8-yard line and the defense forced a field goal. The Cowboys held Texas to another field goal on the second Sanders fumble that set Texas up on the OSU 20-yard line.
Head coach Mike Gundy said the defense played well but was put in bad positions too many times. Defending a short field isn’t ideal, but safety Tre Sterling said the defense expects to make stops every time it takes the field.
“It’s not what you want but when it happens, it happens,” Sterling said of short-field situations. "Coach Knowles always says give us an inch and we’ll defend it. It doesn’t matter what scenario or where the ball is.”
Oklahoma State has played solid on special teams for most of the year but made some costly mistakes against Texas. Following a Tylan Wallace touchdown, Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison returned the kickoff for 100 yards to cut an 11-point OSU lead to 31-26 midway through the third quarter.
The 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock for Texas had two fourth down-conversions. The Longhorns converted on a fourth-and-4 and the 12-yard touchdown pass that gave Texas a 34-31 lead with 4:27 left in the game happened on a fourth-and-7.
Neither of those conversions would have happened if it weren’t for a roughing the kicker penalty that moved the chains when Texas punted on a fourth-and-22 11 plays before scoring the touchdown. The defense wasn’t perfect, but it did its job limiting yards and getting off the field. Costly errors by the offense and special teams kept giving Texas opportunities for easy points.
“I thought our guys fought hard against a tough opponent,” Knowles said. “When you start to get into these games that matter on a national scene you’re never going to be perfect, but you’ve got to fight to be damn near perfect. I just thought there were a couple of plays that we certainly could have done better at, but I thought they played hard. There are no moral victories. We lost and we’ve got to do better.”
