OSU football: Breaking down the 2021 recruiting class

What happened Wednesday

The Cowboys signed 21 players. Seven of them were from the state of Oklahoma and nine of them came out of Texas. There were 11 defensive players and 10 offensive players who signed with OSU. The Cowboys had 19 commits heading into the early signing period, but De’Kelvion Beamon reclassified into the 2021 class and running back Jaylen Warren was a late transfer from Utah State.

What’s to come

OSU coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys are always looking for what’s out there but said what they signed on Wednesday was enough to fill the numbers they want at each position.

Headliner

The Green twins, receivers: The Cowboys gained twin receivers Bryson and Blaine Green. ESPN ranks Bryson as the No. 169 receiver in its top 300 list. Both receivers are listed at 6-2, 210 pounds and Gundy said he expects them to play at about 220.

Sleeper

Jaylen Warren, running back: Jaylen Warren was a late addition to the OSU class. He tallied 151 carries for 821 yards in his time at Utah State. The Cowboys have Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson already in Stillwater, but Warren could also see some carries in the rotation.