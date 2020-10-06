OSU football: Analyzing the rise of the OSU defense in the Jim Knowles era

Jim Knowles is in his third year as the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and the beginning of this season is a complete turnaround from the defensive performance from two years ago.

The defense has gone from an OSU liability in 2018 to being the biggest reason for the Cowboys 3-0 start this season. Here is a look at how the OSU defense has improved each year under Knowles in the Big 12.

Scoring defense

2020: Ranks first in the Big 12 (9) after three games.

2019: Ranked fifth in the Big 12 (26.8)

2018: Ranked ninth in the Big 12 (32.5 average points allowed)

The Cowboys allowed 69 points in their first two Big 12 games against Texas Tech and Kansas in 2018. They allowed 49 points in their first two conference games against Texas and Kansas State last year. OSU has allowed just 20 points in its first conference games against West Virginia and Kansas this season.