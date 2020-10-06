OSU football: Analyzing the rise of the OSU defense in the Jim Knowles era

Jim Knowles is in his third year as the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and the beginning of this season is a complete turnaround from the defensive performance from two years ago.
The defense has gone from an OSU liability in 2018 to being the biggest reason for the Cowboys 3-0 start this season. Here is a look at how the OSU defense has improved each year under Knowles in the Big 12.
Scoring defense
2020: Ranks first in the Big 12 (9) after three games.
2019: Ranked fifth in the Big 12 (26.8)
2018: Ranked ninth in the Big 12 (32.5 average points allowed)
The Cowboys allowed 69 points in their first two Big 12 games against Texas Tech and Kansas in 2018. They allowed 49 points in their first two conference games against Texas and Kansas State last year. OSU has allowed just 20 points in its first conference games against West Virginia and Kansas this season.
It's hard to score against a team that is stingy on third downs. OSU opponents are 7-of-43 on third-down conversions. Much of that can be credited to the pressure that the defensive line creates during passing situations. Linebacker Calvin Bundage is tied for first in the conference with 3.5 sacks and his five tackles for loss are second behind Iowa State defensive lineman Jaquan Bailey.
It's easier to get sacks when the coverage is the secondary doesn't create any openings. Cornerback Rodarius Williams leads the league with five pass breakups.
Total defense
2020: Ranks second in the Big 12 (274.3)
2019: Ranked seventh Big 12 (412.3 average yards allowed)
2018: Ranked ninth in the Big 12 (452.5 average yards allowed)
OSU allowed 989 total yards in its first two conference games in 2018, 742 total yards in the first conference games of 2019 and 546 total yards to start this year’s conference schedule.
Winning on the back of its defense isn’t a common theme for the Cowboys, but it was for the first two games against Tulsa and West Virginia. OSU benefited from 1,349 total yards and 113 combined points against Missouri State and South Alabama to start the 2018 season. The Cowboys racked up 1,135 total yards and 108 points in the first two games against Oregon State and McNeese State last year. OSU had just 626 total yards and 43 points in the first two games of this year.
The offense is expected to revert back to its usual production as the season moves along. That was shown in the 47-7 win at Kansas last week. Gundy said after the win that the OSU offense looked more like it has been for the past 13 or 14 years.
Knowles said he expects his defense to continue playing well no matter the offensive performance.
“We’ve just been preaching to these guys that it doesn’t matter what the offense does,” Knowles said. “They’re going to get back on track, which they did (against Kansas). We need to play no matter what the situation or the score is.”
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!