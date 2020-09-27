OSU football analysis: Focusing on QB pressure pays off for the Cowboys defense with five sacks against West Virginia

There is no denying that Oklahoma State has a talented group on the defensive side of the ball, and Saturday’s win against West Virginia also showed how coachable OSU's players are.
The Cowboys played solid defense in their first win against Tulsa, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would have preferred more pressure on the quarterback. His players responded with five sacks, nine QB hurries and 11 tackles for loss in the 27-13 win against West Virginia.
“I think last week really is a big reason why we did so good today upfront,” said defensive end Trace Ford, whose strip-sack lead to a Tyren Irby 56-yard touchdown return. “Coaches just pressed us, pressed us, pressed us about pass rushing all week in practice. We just practiced it a lot more throughout the week and I think we just saw more keys to get around the blocks this time.”
Knowles said the Cowboys only practiced actual tackling maybe twice during fall camp because of COVID-19 issues, but OSU showed solid tackling against Tulsa. The tackling during the first half of the West Virginia game took a step backward, which helped allow the Mountaineers to gain 270 total yards in the first two quarters.
Knowles said improving the tackling was a huge focus at halftime, and the Cowboys cleaned up their tackling in the final two quarters. They limited WVU to just 83 yards in the second half.
“We did not do a good job in the first half,” Knowles said of the tackling. “All you can do is talk about it and guys know. That’s that experience. They know and they understand and they’re able to correct it.”
In a year with so many different variables surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that have prevented teams from normal preseason preparation, having the ability to immediately respond to coaching adjustments is a necessity. The defensive unit proved it can be coachable on Saturday.
It also helps when linebacker Calvin Bundage, who missed all of last season with a back injury, looks to have made a full recovery. Bundage led the Cowboys with two sacks and three tackles for loss. He also tied the team high of two quarterback hurries.
“Calvin is such an interesting player because he has a great first step, he’s got a nose for the ball, but you know he’s been out for a year,” Knowles said. “I think it took Calvin maybe a game to get back into the flow. I think with him and Trace, we’ve got something going really good.”
