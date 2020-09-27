OSU football analysis: Focusing on QB pressure pays off for the Cowboys defense with five sacks against West Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no denying that Oklahoma State has a talented group on the defensive side of the ball, and Saturday’s win against West Virginia also showed how coachable OSU's players are.

The Cowboys played solid defense in their first win against Tulsa, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would have preferred more pressure on the quarterback. His players responded with five sacks, nine QB hurries and 11 tackles for loss in the 27-13 win against West Virginia.

“I think last week really is a big reason why we did so good today upfront,” said defensive end Trace Ford, whose strip-sack lead to a Tyren Irby 56-yard touchdown return. “Coaches just pressed us, pressed us, pressed us about pass rushing all week in practice. We just practiced it a lot more throughout the week and I think we just saw more keys to get around the blocks this time.”

Knowles said the Cowboys only practiced actual tackling maybe twice during fall camp because of COVID-19 issues, but OSU showed solid tackling against Tulsa. The tackling during the first half of the West Virginia game took a step backward, which helped allow the Mountaineers to gain 270 total yards in the first two quarters.