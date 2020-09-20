OSU football analysis: Cowboys get the win against Tulsa, but the O-line needs work

Oklahoma State won its 25th consecutive home opener with a 16-7 win against Tulsa on Saturday, but the slim victory exposed some issues on the offensive line.
The offensive line paved the way for running back Chuba Hubbard to lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season. The Cowboys lost starters Marcus Keyes and Johnny Wilson to graduation but expected to return Teven Jenkins, Dylan Galloway and Bryce Bray. The three of them combined for 35 total starts last year but Jenkins was the only one to make it to the season opener.
Galloway elected to retire because of injuries while Bryce Bray transferred to Tulsa after violating team rules. Jacob Farrell, another offensive lineman who expected to get quality playing time, also transferred out of Stillwater for the same reason. What seemed to be a solid group of offensive linemen dwindled over the offseason.
It’s an unfair expectation to think the offensive line would be what it was last year in the first game following an offseason that also included a pandemic. However, many fans expected to see a better showing than what they say on Saturday.
The Cowboys dropped from No. 11 to No. 15 in the AP poll that was released on Sunday after scoring just 16 points. OSU’s low scoring wasn’t only because of the offensive line. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured in the first quarter, and the Cowboys were forced to play three different quarterbacks in Kasey Dunn’s first game as offensive coordinator. But the offensive line play didn’t help the situation, either.
Tulsa tallied six sacks for minus-24 yards and 15 tackles for loss for minus-69 yards. The Cowboys started with its experience on the left side with Jenkins at left tackle and West Virginia transfer Josh Sills at left guard. Ry Schneider, who had six career starts, played center. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Anthony started at right tackle and redshirt freshman Cole Birmingham made his first career start at right guard.
The Cowboys lost Birmingham early to an injury and was forced to move things around. Redshirt freshman and former walk-on Jake Springfield and redshirt sophomore Hunter Woodard were plugged in on the O-line. Jenkins was eventually moved to right tackle.
“We were playing musical chairs,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “We had some guys go out so we had to move guys to different positions to try to settle in to get the guys in there that have practiced the most.”
Hubbard rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa last year but was limited to 93 yards on 27 carries on Saturday. The last time Hubbard rushed for less than 100 yards in a game with more than eight carries was at TCU on Nov. 24, 2018.
The OSU defense stayed firm the entire game and allowed just one Tulsa touchdown. The Cowboys start its Big 12 Conference against West Virginia on Sept. 26 and Tulsa’s defensive line won’t be the best line they face this year. It’s only been one game and the offensive line has plenty of time to correct the issues from Saturday. Safety Tre Sterling still believes in his teammates on the O-line.
“Our offensive line is a great offensive line,” Sterling said. “Sometimes you have bad days. I’ve had bad days. I’ve had bad games and bad practices. And I wouldn’t say it’s a bad practice or bad game. I would say it started out not as they expected and they started gradually getting there. Towards the end of the game, you saw pushes. Gaps opened up, LD (Brown’s) run. Our O-line is great and they expect greatness. I’m pretty sure (offensive line) coach (Charlie) Dickey is going to get them tightened up.”
Frank Bonner II
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
