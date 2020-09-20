OSU football analysis: Cowboys get the win against Tulsa, but the O-line needs work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State won its 25th consecutive home opener with a 16-7 win against Tulsa on Saturday, but the slim victory exposed some issues on the offensive line.

The offensive line paved the way for running back Chuba Hubbard to lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season. The Cowboys lost starters Marcus Keyes and Johnny Wilson to graduation but expected to return Teven Jenkins, Dylan Galloway and Bryce Bray. The three of them combined for 35 total starts last year but Jenkins was the only one to make it to the season opener.

Galloway elected to retire because of injuries while Bryce Bray transferred to Tulsa after violating team rules. Jacob Farrell, another offensive lineman who expected to get quality playing time, also transferred out of Stillwater for the same reason. What seemed to be a solid group of offensive linemen dwindled over the offseason.

It’s an unfair expectation to think the offensive line would be what it was last year in the first game following an offseason that also included a pandemic. However, many fans expected to see a better showing than what they say on Saturday.