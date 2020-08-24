Oklahoma has won the last five Big 12 Conference football titles, but Oklahoma State believes it has a chance of knocking the Sooners off the throne this season.
OU’s track record of four College Football Playoff appearances in the past five years has proven the Big 12 champion has a solid chance at making the playoff. The Cowboys already vocalized their goal of competing for a national championship at a January pep rally.
This will be the most unusual year for the CFP, with the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing the fall season. OSU is ranked No. 15 in the AP preseason poll that was released on Monday. Four teams ranked ahead of the Cowboys have had their seasons postponed, including No. 2 Ohio State.
Nine teams in the AP poll have had their fall seasons postponed, which strengthens the likelihood of the Big 12 champion advancing to the playoff. Oklahoma is No. 5, and the Cowboys will most likely need to play at a playoff-caliber level if they want to beat out the Sooners for the conference title. Texas, No. 14, will also be jockeying for a spot in the conference title game.
OSU has multiple weapons on both sides of the ball, including All-American running back Chuba Hubbard and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. However, the majority of the 20 teams that have advanced to the playoff in the past five years have had stellar quarterback play. Quarterback Spencer Sanders played well enough to win last year’s Big 12 freshman offensive player of the year award, but he will need a significant improvement to help OSU reach its mark this season.
There is no direct indicator of what Sanders’ stats need to be to get the job done because each season is different and every team needs different levels of production from its quarterbacks. However, looking at the efficiency of past CFP quarterbacks will create a ballpark idea of what Sanders should be aiming for.
Let’s take a look at the average quarterback stats of the 20 playoff teams in the last five years:
Touchdowns
Sanders threw 16 touchdowns in 11 games with 247 passing attempts last year. He averaged 1.5 passing TDs per game. The CFP quarterbacks from the last five years threw a combined 647 TDs in 282 games and averaged 2.3 passing TDs per game. They averaged a touchdown every 12.1 passes while Sanders averaged a touchdown every 15.4 passes.
Interceptions and completion percentage
Sanders completed nearly 63% of his passes, which isn’t far from the 66% averaged by CFP quarterbacks. But he threw interceptions at a much higher rate. Sanders, who threw 11 interceptions last season, averaged an interception every 22.5 passes. The previous CFP quarterbacks combined to throw one every 53 passes, which means Sanders threw at least twice as many interceptions per pass attempt last year. This stat will be the biggest improvement he will need to make this season.
Average passing yards per game
Passing yards per game don’t always tell the whole story, especially for a quarterback like Sanders who had a running back lead the nation with 2,094 yards on 328 carries. But looking at average yards per game gives a rough idea of the production level of a CFP quarterback.
The past 20 CFP quarterbacks threw for a combined 70,228 yards in 282 total games. They combined to throw 249 yards per game. Sanders averaged 187.7 passing yards in 11 games and threw for a total of 2,065 yards. Last year’s average for Sanders was 61 yards shy of the other quarterbacks.
Average rushing yards per game
Average rushing yards by themselves aren’t indicators of a quarterback’s ability to lead his team to the playoff. Jake Browning led Washington to the 2017 playoff with just 45 rushing yards in 14 games.
Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts relied on his dual-threat ability to get the job done on three different occasions. He led Alabama to the playoff twice and helped Oklahoma advance last year. He rushed for over 850 yards in each of those three seasons. Sanders has already shown he is capable of making plays with his legs.
Sanders averaged 57 rushing yards per game last season while the combined averaged of the past 20 CFP quarterbacks is about 37 rushing yards per game. Sanders was 20 yards ahead of the curve last season.
The comparison doesn’t mean Sanders needs to chase these individual numbers, but it offers a benchmark to what it takes to quarterback a playoff-caliber team. New quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay has already helped Sanders make improvements during the offseason.
“He’s slowing the game down for me quite a bit,” Sanders said. “He’s getting me to my read maybe a half a second faster than I was last year and just kind of the big important thing is getting depth in the pocket so that I can have time to throw the ball.”
Preseason All-Big 12 Football awards, as chosen by media