OSU football analysis: A quick look into the OSU receiving corps

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is heading into this season without a large chunk of Oklahoma State’s receiving production.
Receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner combined for 49% of OSU’s receptions, 57% of the total receiving yards and 55% of the receiving touchdowns last season.
Wallace is now with the Baltimore Ravens and Stoner is with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will have a lot of production to replace in its receiving corps for the 2021 season, but they still have a talented group of returners mixed with some freshmen that have tremendous upside.
Here is a look at the top returning receivers heading into this season.
Brennan Presley
5-8, 170 pounds, sophomore
Presley didn’t see a lot of touches last season but his performance in the 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl tells you everything you need to know about what to expect from the former Bixby High School standout this season.
Presley caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns with one carry for six yards. He showed how dynamic he could be in the open field when he scored the first touchdown of his career on a 9-yard run at Kansas State on Nov. 7.
Presley doesn’t have a lot of size but he shouldn’t have a problem getting open with the competitiveness and speed that he plays with.
Braydon Johnson
6-0, 200, senior
Johnson is a dangerous deep-ball threat whose 66-yard touchdown catch against Kansas was the second-longest play of the year for the OSU offense. He was third on the team with 248 receiving yards and his 20 catches were the fourth-highest.
Johnson proved he could be a problem for opposing defenses in 2019 when eight of his 23 receptions went for at least 30 yards, with his longest receptions going for 69, 50 and 42 yards. The Cowboys will be expecting Johnson to continue putting pressure on defenses this season.
Tay Martin
6-3, 186, senior
Last year was Martin’s first year in Stillwater after transferring from Washington State. Martin’s season was similar to Presley’s in the fact that there weren’t many opportunities for him to get an abundance of touches.
Martin joined Presley in having a breakout game in the Cheez-It Bowl by catching six passes for 73 yards. He combined for nine catches for 76 yards in the seven games he appeared in before that. Martin is expected to be one of OSU’s top receivers this season. Gundy said during spring camp that the pandemic made it difficult for Martin to get in tip-top shape but he’s fully in shape now and that should show in his play.
The young guys
Freshmen brothers Bryson and Blaine Green are talented receivers who are expected to play well in Stillwater for a long time. They were both rated four-star prospects by ESPN but OSU fans didn’t get to see them in action during the spring game.
Jaden Bray shined in the spring game and showed that he can also be a valuable option for OSU in the passing game. Sophomore Langston Anderson, who didn’t record any stats in the two games he appeared in last season, is another rising prospect.