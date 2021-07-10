OSU football analysis: A quick look into the OSU receiving corps

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is heading into this season without a large chunk of Oklahoma State’s receiving production.

Receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner combined for 49% of OSU’s receptions, 57% of the total receiving yards and 55% of the receiving touchdowns last season.

Wallace is now with the Baltimore Ravens and Stoner is with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will have a lot of production to replace in its receiving corps for the 2021 season, but they still have a talented group of returners mixed with some freshmen that have tremendous upside.

Here is a look at the top returning receivers heading into this season.

Brennan Presley

5-8, 170 pounds, sophomore

Presley didn’t see a lot of touches last season but his performance in the 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl tells you everything you need to know about what to expect from the former Bixby High School standout this season.

Presley caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns with one carry for six yards. He showed how dynamic he could be in the open field when he scored the first touchdown of his career on a 9-yard run at Kansas State on Nov. 7.