OSU football analysis: A look back at the offensive and defensive rankings from the last two seasons

Last season was an unprecedented year for college football. The COVID-19 pandemic created unusual circumstances for every program across the country, but the 2021 season looks to be closer to normal than things have been in a long time.

Oklahoma State is hoping its offensive production will also resort back to normal. The defense continued to improve and was the highlight of last season for the Cowboys, but injuries prevented the offense from playing at is usual standard.

Here is a look at where the offense and defense have ranked for the 2019 and 2020 seasons:

Scoring offense

2019: 32.5 points per game

Big 12 rank: 4th

NCAA rank: 35th

2020: 30.2

Big 12 rank: 5th

NCAA rank: 52nd

The offense struggled to move the ball at times with multiple 3-and-outs throughout the 2020 season and failed to capitalize on some short-field opportunities provided by the defense. Expect OSU to have a better time moving the ball this season with a healthy offensive line. Several young linemen got quality reps last year.