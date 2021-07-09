OSU football analysis: A look back at the offensive and defensive rankings from the last two seasons

Last season was an unprecedented year for college football. The COVID-19 pandemic created unusual circumstances for every program across the country, but the 2021 season looks to be closer to normal than things have been in a long time.
Oklahoma State is hoping its offensive production will also resort back to normal. The defense continued to improve and was the highlight of last season for the Cowboys, but injuries prevented the offense from playing at is usual standard.
Here is a look at where the offense and defense have ranked for the 2019 and 2020 seasons:
Scoring offense
2019: 32.5 points per game
Big 12 rank: 4th
NCAA rank: 35th
2020: 30.2
Big 12 rank: 5th
NCAA rank: 52nd
The offense struggled to move the ball at times with multiple 3-and-outs throughout the 2020 season and failed to capitalize on some short-field opportunities provided by the defense. Expect OSU to have a better time moving the ball this season with a healthy offensive line. Several young linemen got quality reps last year.
Scoring defense
2019: 26.8 points allowed per game
Big 12 rank: 5
NCAA rank: 61
2020: 23.5
Big 12 rank: 4
NCAA rank: 34
The defense did a solid job keeping opponents out of the end zone for much of the season. Some touchdowns that were allowed were because of the short field it was forced to defend due to the lack of production from the offense.
Rushing offense
2019: 229.6 yards per game
Big 12 rank: 2
NCAA rank: 17
2020: 187.3
Big 12 rank: 4
NCAA rank: 45
Chuba Hubbard battled injuries for much of the year and barely played toward the end of the season. Current senior LD Brown had a strong year, but he also dealt with injuries. It didn’t help that the offensive line struggled to keep people healthy. The Cowboys have a strong running back group that should be a strong force this season.
Rushing defense
2019: 158.5 yards allowed per game
Big 12 rank: 6
NCAA rank: 67
2020: 160.1
Big 12 rank: 6
NCAA rank: 58
The future of the defensive line looks promising with ends Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford entering their junior years.
Passing offense
2019: 224.3 yards per game
Big 12 rank: 7
NCAA rank: 71
2020: 239.5
Big 12 rank: 6
NCAA rank: 53
Spencer Sanders completed the same number of passes on the same number of attempts in both seasons. He was 155-of-247 for 2,065 yards in the 10 games he played two years ago. Sanders was 155-of-247 for 2,007 yards in nine games last season. He threw 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019. He tallied 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.
Passing defense
2019: 253.8 yards allowed per game
Big 12 rank: 8
NCAA rank: 71
2020: 218.9
Big 12 rank: 3
NCAA rank: 47
The OSU secondary lost Rodarius Williams but got a major boost when safety Kolby Harvell-Peel decided to come back. Veteran safety Tre Sterling said during spring camp that he feels the secondary has a chance to be one of the best in the country.