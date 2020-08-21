Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) sprints up the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game with Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Oklahoma State won 52-36. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was the heart and soul of OSU’s offense last season.
He led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards and only two running backs had more than his 21 rushing touchdowns last year. The unanimous All-American finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy votes and he joined Hall of Famer Barry Sanders as the only player in OSU history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season.
Hubbard, who led FBS with 328 rushing attempts, is capable of shouldering a similar workload this season, but the Cowboys may not need him to. Oklahoma State played its last five games without its top receiver in Tylan Wallace. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was a first-year starter as a redshirt freshman who had high-level playmaking ability but struggled with turnovers.
Wallace is returning from his season-ending knee injury, and Sanders is expected to improve his ball security. Not to mention, receivers Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson stepped up in Wallace’s absence, which gives Sanders even more options in the passing game.
“Anytime a guy gets a year of experience he should improve and I think that will happen with Spencer,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We have a number of guys who can make plays. We’re fortunate that we have quite a few wideouts and we’ve got running backs.”
Sanders threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 628 yards and two touchdowns to earn the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award. He had a solid campaign last year, but the reliance on Hubbard started to take a toll toward the end of the season. Hubbard had at least 32 carries in four games with his season-high being 37 carries in the 36-30 loss at Texas.
“Chuba was fatigued and beat up a little bit towards the end of the season last year,” Gundy said. “So we’re bringing him along slowly this year and trying to get him in tip-top shape to start the season and doing the same thing with Tylan.”
Hubbard showed signs of fatigue in the last few games of the regular season but still ran well enough to put together 11 consecutive 100-yard games and capped the year with a 158-yard performance in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M.
The Big 12 Conference has already lightened Hubbard’s workload by shrinking the schedule to a 10-game season. The passing game for OSU should improve this season, and the defense is expected to continue its upward trend which will take even more pressure off Hubbard and the offense. Less carries for Hubbard should keep him fresh toward the end of the year so the Cowboys can ride him when they need him most as they try to contend for a Big 12 title.
