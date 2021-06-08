OSU football agrees to a home-and-home series with Alabama

Bullet returns to the tunnel after running the field during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State has put one of the most dominant football programs in recent history on its future schedule.
The Cowboys have agreed to a home-and-home series with Alabama starting in 2028. The Crimson Tide will travel to Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028 and will host OSU on Sept. 15, 2029.
The 34-31 win over Alabama in the 2006 Independence Bowl is the only time the Cowboys have faced Alabama. OSU has added several Power-Five games to its future non-conference schedules.
OSU will play Arizona State in 2022 and 2023. It will also play Arkansas in 2024, 2027, 2032 and 2033. Oregon is on the books for 2025 and 2026 while Nebraska is scheduled for 2034 and 2035.
April 2021 video: A look inside OSU spring football practice
The Cowboys practiced in pads for the first time this spring on March 30.
Throwback Tulsa: OSU defeats Alabama in Independence Bowl in 2006
Independence Bowl
OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Dec. 27, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Independence Bowl
Fans and OSU Pom cheer at the OSU pep rally in Shreveport, La, Dec. 27, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Independence Bowl
OSU's Keith Toston (5) runs for a touchdown by Alabama's Rashad Johnson (49) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Independence Bowl
OSU head coach Mike Gundy celebrates an Alabama fumble during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
Dantrell Savage (22) tries to run by Alabama'a Simeon Castille (2) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Ryan McBean (93) tackles Alabama's Kenneth Darby (34) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Bobby Reid (14) throwing a pass during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Jeremy Nethon (19) wraps up Alabama's Kenneth Darby (34) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU Adarius Bowman (12) runs by Alabama's Simeon Castille (2) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Tommy Devereaux (10) runs by Alabama's Matt Caddell (11) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Jeremy Nethon (19) tackles Alabama's Jimmy Johns (10) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Jeremy Nethon (19) celebrates a tackle during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Brandon Pettigrew (87) runs from Alabama's Juwan Simpson (42) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
Dantrell Savage (22) runs by Alabama defenders during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's kicker Jason Ricks (85) celebrates his field goal and beating Alabama during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU's Ryan McBean (93) and Roderick Johnson (2) celebrate during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Independence Bowl
D'Juan Woods (84) kisses the trophy after beating Alabama during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
Marque Fountain (97), Grant Jones (30), Adarius Bowman (12) and Larry Brown (92) during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU celebrating their win over Alabama during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
Fans celebrate with OSU players after beating Alabama during the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Independence Bowl
OSU head coach Mike Gundy with kids after OSU won the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA, Dec. 28, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World
