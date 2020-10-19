OSU football: After two starts, Hunter Woodard has become more comfortable on the offensive line

When Oklahoma State won its season opener against Tulsa, it cost the Cowboys their starting quarterback and two starting offensive linemen.

Freshman Shane Illingworth has been starting at QB while Spencer Sanders has been out. Redshirt freshman Jake Springfield and redshirt sophomore Hunter Woodard have filled in on the offensive line after Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony went down.

Woodard said his first couple of drives against Tulsa were nerve-wracking, but he has settled in after a couple of starts.

“I talked about slowing down the game, and I couldn’t do that for the life of me when I first went in,” Woodard said. “I’m sure you all saw the video of Josh (Sills) sort of ripping into us a little bit at halftime getting us motivated. And that’s when it started to click that I just had to slow it down and trust all the practices we had, trust my teammates. That’s when I started to get the nerves under control.”

Head coach Mike Gundy said Woodard wasn’t getting any reps with the starters heading into the season and was receiving limited reps with the second team. Now, he’s a starter while learning on the fly.