OSU first baseman Griffin Doersching delivers big personality, home runs

STILLWATER — With his big and powerful frame, Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching has quite the presence.

“He’s extremely intimidating,” teammate Zach Ehrhard said. “I still get startled when I see him sometimes.”

As the designated hitter at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with a variety of tattoos on his left arm and a bleached blond faux hawk, Doersching is impossible to miss.

“I don’t go out there and think I need to stand out today,” he said. “I go out there and I just am myself.”

A graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, Doersching has emerged as a fan favorite for the third-ranked Cowboys. He has homered six times in the last 16 games including a 500-foot shot against Wichita State last month.

“We’ve got three or four guys who are full-grown men,” coach Josh Holliday said. “Griffin’s a full-grown man. These kids are strong. … As kids like to say on social media, they’re different. Those guys are different.”

A native of Greendale, Wisconsin, Doersching hit 47 home runs in four seasons at Northern Kentucky but was looking for a different sort of experience, leading to him landing at OSU.

“I wanted to transfer somewhere where we could win, where I could help a team win and where I could be part of a great community,” he said. “Oklahoma State just fit every one of the boxes to check.

“Back at Northern Kentucky, we had a very small fan base. To be somewhere like Stillwater, where everyone bleeds orange, is pretty exciting.”

Coming off a foot injury that sidelined him for 22 games, Doersching returned to the lineup April 5. Two weeks ago, he delivered the go-ahead grand slam in a win at Texas.

“I got up earlier in the game with the bases loaded and I struck out and I was talking to (volunteer assistant) Matt (Holliday) in the dugout, (saying) that just one time, I want to come through for my team when they need me,” Doersching said. “I was like, I just want to be clutch one time. I got up later, again with the bases loaded, and hit a grand slam. It was pretty ironic.”

Doersching — nicknamed Hokage, the village’s strongest ninja in Japanese manga series Naruto — has become a respected teammate in a short amount of time.

“He’s definitely one of our leaders in the locker room and the dugout,” Ehrhard said. “He’s just a great personality and a great guy. I know everybody sees him as super intimidating and scary, but that’s just on the field to the other team.

“To us, he’s Griffin. He’s always looking out for us and has everyone’s back.”

