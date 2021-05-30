OSU falls to TCU in Big 12 Tournament championship, 10-7

OKLAHOMA CITY — For four days, Oklahoma State was the hottest baseball team at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. That changed on Sunday, and TCU assumed that mantle.
The Cowboys fell to the Horned Frogs, 10-7, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.
Oklahoma State rolled through Oklahoma and West Virginia like a juggernaut and then topped Texas in walk-off fashion to earn the title game berth.
But things were different against the Horned Frogs. Pitching was a concern for both teams heading into Sunday.
The Cowboys (35-17-1) sent six pitchers to the mound. None had much success against a TCU team that entered the game averaging a Big 12-leading 7.8 runs per outing.
“We tried to put the game together in pieces, that's where we're at this stage,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “It wasn't wise in our opinion, throughout the run back to game one starter (Justin Campbell).”
For a few innings, it looked like it would work out for the Cowboys. Cade Cabbiness gave a jolt to the Cowboys’ cause with a three-run home run, with Carson McCusker and Jake Thompson aboard in the top of the third inning. The blast gave OSU a 5-2 lead. Chris Encarnacion-Strand and Matt Golda had already scored in the inning on a fielding error by TCU shortstop Tommy Sacco.
“At the time, it was pretty big,” Cabbiness said. “It was a big part of the game. We had two runs in. I was fortunate enough to go out there and play another good swing.”
But the Horned Frogs (40-17) managed to overcome it. Porter Brown went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs. His three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning blew the game open.
“They’re a tough team to control,” Holliday said. “There’s a reason why they’re one of the top eight teams in the country in my opinion.”
The Horned Frogs tormented the Cowboys on the base paths, stealing eight bases. The pressure was constant. TCU took a two-run lead in the first inning. Even after OSU erupted in the third inning, TCU quickly answered. Phillip Sikes belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that quickly reduced OSU’s lead to a run.
TCU went to its bullpen three times. Garrett Wright entered in the third inning and was on the mound for OSU’s flurry. He was still able to get the victory after giving up five runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Colton Bowman (0-1) took the loss for the Cowboys. He entered with two outs in the fourth inning. He allowed four runs on three hits and faced just six batters.
OSU answered with runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Caeden Trinkle led off the top of the seventh with a solo homer. Golda plated Cabbiness with a single in the eighth.
The Cowboys await the release of the NCAA Tournament bracket Monday. They were informed May 14 that O’Brate Stadium would not be one of the 16 regional sites, meaning OSU could receive no higher than a No. 2 seed. Its play in the Big 12 tournament seemed strong enough to avoid having to go to one of the eight national seeds.
What happened on Sunday shouldn’t diminish what OSU has done as of late.
“You can't ignore the fact that this is a step in the journey into the postseason,” Holliday said. “And I like where we're at, I like our chances next week. I told the team that I believe that firmly and anyone like yourself that's covered us all year knows I've been saying I liked this team from the very beginning, even during some of the challenging stages of the season so I think the positives outweigh anything that happened tonight.”
TCU 10, OSU 7
OSU;005;000;110;--;7;8;0
TCU;022;150;00X;--;10;9;2
Trevor, Sifrit (2), Colton (4), Cable (5), Varela (6), Standlee (7) and Hewitt, Brock (8); Ridings, Wright (3), Savage (7), Green (8) and Humphreys. W: Wright, 3-1. L: Bowman, 0-1. HR: Trenkle, Cabbiness; Sikes.