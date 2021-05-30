OSU falls to TCU in Big 12 Tournament championship, 10-7

“At the time, it was pretty big,” Cabbiness said. “It was a big part of the game. We had two runs in. I was fortunate enough to go out there and play another good swing.”

But the Horned Frogs (40-17) managed to overcome it. Porter Brown went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs. His three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning blew the game open.

“They’re a tough team to control,” Holliday said. “There’s a reason why they’re one of the top eight teams in the country in my opinion.”

The Horned Frogs tormented the Cowboys on the base paths, stealing eight bases. The pressure was constant. TCU took a two-run lead in the first inning. Even after OSU erupted in the third inning, TCU quickly answered. Phillip Sikes belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that quickly reduced OSU’s lead to a run.

TCU went to its bullpen three times. Garrett Wright entered in the third inning and was on the mound for OSU’s flurry. He was still able to get the victory after giving up five runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Colton Bowman (0-1) took the loss for the Cowboys. He entered with two outs in the fourth inning. He allowed four runs on three hits and faced just six batters.