OSU falls inches short in Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor; Saturday's game in four downs

Jackson dove for the pylon at the goal line, but the ball touched out of bounds before reaching the mark. By mere inches.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

OSU offense vs. Baylor defense

The Cowboys played without injured rushing leader Jaylen Warren. It was going to be a chore for them against Baylor’s sixth-ranked FBS run defense, but Warren would have strengthened OSU’s chances.

Without him, and with his team in a 21-6 halftime hole, Sanders wound up throwing 47 passes. He completed 32 but also tossed four interceptions against a defense that picked him off three times in Stillwater Oct. 2.

That night, OSU’s defense held every time the offense coughed up the ball. Not Saturday. Baylor turned both of Sanders’ first-half interceptions into touchdowns to take early command.

The Cowboys’ best drive was their final one, when they moved from their 10-yard line to Bears’ 2 with a minute remaining. From there, Jackson plunged to the 1, then got stuffed at the line of scrimmage.