OSU falls inches short in Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor; Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
“Heartsick” at JerryWorld
Maybe 20 minutes after Oklahoma State’s 21-16 Big 12 Championship defeat to Baylor, Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles used the word “heartsick,” twice, during his 5-minute press briefing.
Yeah, that pretty much summed up Saturday at AT&T Stadium for OSU.
Baylor led 21-6 at halftime, but then managed 0 points, 3 first downs, 6 completed passes and 36 totals yards from there. The Bears fumbled away a punt return. They threw incomplete on fourth-and-1 from their own 36-yard-line. They committed what should have been killer penalties on offense and defense.
It’s just OSU could not take advantage. Not with Spencer Sanders throwing two interceptions in each half, or with the Cowboys averaging 1.8 yards per rush for the game.
OSU ran six plays from the Baylor 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, and one play from the Baylor 2, and came away with Tanner Brown’s 20-yard field goal. That’s it.
With 30 seconds left, the Cowboys tried to spring running back Dezmon Jackson wide left on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Baylor safety Jairon McVea forced Jackson wider than he wanted to go before making the tackle.
Jackson dove for the pylon at the goal line, but the ball touched out of bounds before reaching the mark. By mere inches.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OSU offense vs. Baylor defense
The Cowboys played without injured rushing leader Jaylen Warren. It was going to be a chore for them against Baylor’s sixth-ranked FBS run defense, but Warren would have strengthened OSU’s chances.
Without him, and with his team in a 21-6 halftime hole, Sanders wound up throwing 47 passes. He completed 32 but also tossed four interceptions against a defense that picked him off three times in Stillwater Oct. 2.
That night, OSU’s defense held every time the offense coughed up the ball. Not Saturday. Baylor turned both of Sanders’ first-half interceptions into touchdowns to take early command.
The Cowboys’ best drive was their final one, when they moved from their 10-yard line to Bears’ 2 with a minute remaining. From there, Jackson plunged to the 1, then got stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
Sanders got outside the pocket on a third-and-goal pass, but was pressured and threw incomplete into the end zone toward Tyler Lacy, a defensive end who OSU had in the formation as an extra blocker.
Jackson ran wide left on fourth-and-goal, only to have McVea run him down agonizingly close to his destination.
3. GAME MVP
First half: Baylor QB Blake Shapen; Second: Baylor NT Siaki Ika
Shapen, the Bears freshman starting in place of the injured Gerry Bohanon, compounded Sanders’ struggles with a brilliant first half. He completed his first 17 passes, not missing until 25 seconds remained, and wound up with 128 yards and three touchdowns.
OSU pressured Shapen more effectively in the second half to quiet him way down, but then Baylor’s defense stepped up thanks to several players. Ika, the Bears’ 350-pound nose tackle, made 2.5 tackles for lost yardage while affecting countless other running plays by crashing down the interior of the Cowboys’ offensive line.
Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard, the two most publicized Baylor defenders, combined for 17 tackles Saturday. They were outstanding. But no defender fouled up OSU’s offense as much as Ika.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
While Baylor is destined for the Sugar Bowl as Big 12 champion, the Cowboys must wait to see how the New Year’s Six bids fall Sunday.
The Sugar matches Big 12 vs. SEC. That’s out with Baylor winning Saturday.
The Rose pits Big Ten vs. Pac-12. Scratch.
So it’s very likely the Peach (vs. the ACC champion) or Fiesta (vs. Big Ten at-large Michigan State potentially). Unless the Cowboys are snubbed altogether — don’t bet on that happening — and wind up falling to the Alamo Bowl.
OSU has been to San Antonio enough. The Pokes will want to be in Phoenix or Atlanta.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World