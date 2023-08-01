Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — In exactly one month, Oklahoma State will open its 2023 football season.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys begin preparations at fall camp. Here are some things to follow in the next month building up to the regular season opener.

Storylines to follow

1. The offense’s chemistry

Based on 2022 starters, when OSU opens its season in a month against Central Arkansas, the Cowboys will deploy a new quarterback, running back, tight end, left tackle and two wide receivers.

With more than half of the offensive personnel stepping into either new roles or playing their first official snaps at OSU, this upcoming month will be crucial for cohesion.

Factor in OSU also deploying new run blocking schemes and reintroducing tight ends and fullbacks, the checklist of offensive tasks to master in the next month runs long.

2. Linebackers could be defensive key

Long gone are the days of Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper anchoring OSU’s defense, but the success of Bryan Nardo’s first year could hinge on a veteran linebacker corps.

For starters, Collin Oliver returned to the position after two years on the defensive line, a position he played at Edmond Santa Fe. On the opposite side is Xavier Benson, a veteran transfer who played his first season in Stillwater last season to mixed results. Sandwiched between them all is Justin Wright, a Tulsa transfer will extensive experience at middle linebacker.

3. The return of tight ends

OSU will revert to using tight ends and fullbacks this season in an attempt to bolster the run game. Josiah Johnson and Ian Edenfield were added via the transfer portal, both 6-foot-5 tight ends, with Edenfield outweighing Johnson by 40 pounds.

In the spring, Gundy alluded to each being used in different scenarios because of the size difference, but how their roles continue developing this fall will be worth following.

4. Retooling the secondary

Beyond Korie Black, the Cowboys’ secondary will be young. After a solid debut in 2022, safety Kendal Daniels anchors the unit. Redshirt freshman Cam Smith will factor into cornerback play, as will Arkansas State transfer Kenneth Harris.

Lardarius Webb Jr., Lyrik Rawls and Trey Rucker could all play meaningful snaps at safety, but will a pecking order be established by Sept. 2?

Key additions

- LT Dalton Cooper: A veteran Texas State transfer with strong pass-blocking skills.

- QB Alan Bowman: The possible successor to Spencer Sanders, the sixth-year Bowman possesses the most experience in the QB room but needs to stay healthy.

- DT Justin Kirkland: An interesting addition, the 21-year-old Kirkland is only a sophomore with a hulking 330-pound frame.

Key departures

- QB Spencer Sanders: A four-year starter, Sanders opted not to play his final year in Stillwater, instead transferring to Ole Miss.

- CB Jabbar Muhammad: After appearing in 31 games across three seasons, Muhammad left for Washington, separating the tandem of himself and cornerback Korie Black in the secondary.

- LB Mason Cobb: OSU’s leading tackler now plays at Southern California.

- WR John Paul Richardson: A reliable pass catcher with 503 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season, Richardson left for TCU.

Deepest position group

Offense: OSU lost a bevy of wide receiver production this offseason. Freshman standout Stephon Johnson Jr. and sophomores John Paul Richardson and Bryson Green transferred, and the veteran Braydon Johnson exhausted eligibility, resulting in OSU losing four of its top five biggest producers.

But the Cowboys hit the portal hard, snagging Arland Bruce IV (Iowa), De’Zhaun Stribling (Washington State) and Leon Johnson III (George Fox) to replace the lost talent. Paired with veteran Brennan Presley and younger options like Talyn Shettron and Jaden Bray, the Cowboys could have formidable depth after being hit hard.

Defense: New defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo has deployed his 3-3-5 defensive scheme this offseason, shuffling the Cowboys' personnel around for the past six months.

After using a 4-2-5 scheme for the past five years — and recruiting for those positions — the shift in philosophy leaves the Cowboys with massive depth on the defensive line. Kirkland, Xavier Ross, Aden Kelley and Collin Clay all have experience at defensive tackle, and an experienced group of defensive ends make the Cowboys deep on the line.

2023 outlook

The sour ending to OSU’s 2022 campaign — the Cowboys lost five of their last seven — was only amplified by an ensuing transfer portal exodus. Multiple starters left and questions were raised about the state of the program.

But OSU regained as much talent as they could via the same method, scooping up 13 players from the transfer portal. Most likely to undertake sizable roles this season.

Paired with a new defensive coordinator and reinvented offensive schemes, the Cowboys’ 2023 season is covered in unpredictability. The majority of success or failure will likely come down to how the new additions gel in a new Big 12.

