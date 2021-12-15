OSU expected to sign 16 players to its class of 2022 Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is expected to sign at least 16 players to its class of 2022 when the early signing period opens Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, the Cowboys’ recruiting class ranks 25th in the nation, according to 247Sports. Coach Mike Gundy’s latest group of signees ranks fourth among Big 12 foes, trailing only Texas (7), Oklahoma (9) and Iowa State (23).

“I'm really excited because we have a great class,” Gundy said Monday. “It's very balanced…they're of the generation of they want to be here. They want to get an education. They want to play football. They want to be in this culture. They want to do all the things that we made our money on and we've lived on here. So we're excited about that group.”

Headlining the Cowboys’ 2022 signing class is a collection of offensive talent that includes two of the state’s top five prospects.

Edmond wide receiver Talyn Shettron and Bixby athlete Braylin Presley — the third and fourth-ranked recruits in the state, per 247Sports — both plan to sign their national letters of intent to OSU on Wednesday. Shettron, a former OU commit, will be joined by his brother, three-star tight end Tabry Shettron, in Stillwater.