OSU expected to sign 16 players to its class of 2022 Wednesday
OSU expected to sign 16 players to its class of 2022 Wednesday

Edmond Santa Fe vs Broken Arrow (copy)

Edmond Santa Fe's Talyn Shettron is the third-rated player in Oklahoma. 

 BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is expected to sign at least 16 players to its class of 2022 when the early signing period opens Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, the Cowboys’ recruiting class ranks 25th in the nation, according to 247Sports. Coach Mike Gundy’s latest group of signees ranks fourth among Big 12 foes, trailing only Texas (7), Oklahoma (9) and Iowa State (23).

“I'm really excited because we have a great class,” Gundy said Monday. “It's very balanced…they're of the generation of they want to be here. They want to get an education. They want to play football. They want to be in this culture. They want to do all the things that we made our money on and we've lived on here. So we're excited about that group.”

Headlining the Cowboys’ 2022 signing class is a collection of offensive talent that includes two of the state’s top five prospects.

Edmond wide receiver Talyn Shettron and Bixby athlete Braylin Presley — the third and fourth-ranked recruits in the state, per 247Sports — both plan to sign their national letters of intent to OSU on Wednesday. Shettron, a former OU commit, will be joined by his brother, three-star tight end Tabry Shettron, in Stillwater.

Presley is the brother of OSU wide receiver Brennan Presley.

The Cowboys are also expected to add four-star Beggs running back CJ Brown — the state’s sixth-ranked prospect — as well as Euless, Texas, four-star rusher Ollie Gordon. Frisco, Texas, quarterback Garret Rangel and Pawhuska wide receiver Mason Gilkey are holding signing ceremonies Wednesday.

Additional in-state additions include Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown and Oklahoma City defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. Other defenders expected to sign are defensive lineman Landon Dean (Frontenac, Kans.) and cornerbacks Cameron Epps (St. Louis, Mo.) and Dylahn McKinney (Colleyville, Texas).

OSU is set to add a pair of junior college transfers in linebacker Xavier Benson and offensive tackle Tyrone Webber.

Benson, who began his college career at Texas Tech, committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 11 after one season at Tyler Junior College. Webber is the No. 4 junior college recruit in the class of 2022, and is joined in OSU’s class by high school offensive linemen Calvin Henry and Austin Kawecki.

The Cowboys have three commitments to their class of 2023 in Oklahoma City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman, Arizona offensive tackle Jack Endean and Louisiana athlete Kam Franklin.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

