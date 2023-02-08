STILLWATER — As the final seconds bled off the play clock, Bryce Thompson set his feet and launched up a jump shot.

It floated toward the hoop at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but like most of the shots the Oklahoma State junior guard took in the second half, it rimmed out. The suddenly tied ball game looked destined for an overtime period.

Then, 6-foot point guard John-Michael Wright crashed the boards. He leapt into the air, rebounded the ball and lofted it back toward the net, drawing a foul. The ball sunk through the net, while the clock mere feet above read 0.4 seconds.

And after sinking his point-after attempt, the Cowboys wouldn’t allow Texas Tech to get off another shot.

“Coach drew up a nice play for Bryce to drive and when he shot it, I saw nobody was really looking at me,” Wright said. “I kind of read the ball a little bit and saw it was going to miss toward my direction and I just gave it all I had.”

Wright’s basket would be the deciding score Wednesday night, where the Avery Anderson-less Cowboys escaped with a 71-68 win against the last-place Red Raiders. He was accompanied by Thompson scoring a game-high 21 points.

“We guarded for the most part and we rebounded and that’s been a staple of who we are,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. The Cowboys outrebounded TTU, 36-31. “The reason you try to put the emphasis on defense is because sometimes you’re going to have those shooting nights.”

Wednesday was one of those “shooting nights” for OSU (15-9 overall, 6-5 Big 12). The Cowboys shot 22% from 3-point range and 58% from the free-throw line. After amassing a 14-point lead in the second half, OSU again lost its down the stretch, with Wright and Thompson both missing attempts from the line.

“I had missed about three free throws and I was kind of upset, because those free throws would have really put us (in a position) to finish the game,” Wright continued. “I was down about that, but I’m glad I was able to do something to help us win.”

Senior forward Kalib Boone had powered the Cowboys’ offense for the past few games, but against TTU (12-12, 1-10), the Red Raiders prioritized double-teaming him. He finished with nine points, all in the second half.

In his place, fellow Tulsa-area guard Bryce Thompson ignited the offense in the first half, scoring 21 points and scoring on his first nine shot attempts.

“I was just in a rhythm,” Thompson said. “I saw the first one go in and kind of just kept going from there. Boone didn’t have a great night, but his presence alone got me a lot of stuff.”

Thompson, who hadn’t scored more than 11 points in the past five games, didn’t score in the final 20 minutes, shot 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line.

“I don’t have (an answer) on why he didn’t score in the first half,” Boynton said. “His free throws would have helped him.”

Without Anderson — who underwent successful surgery Wednesday, but his return window is still undetermined — saw his spot filled by several guards against TTU. Caleb Asberry started for the second straight game, but the Cowboys also relied on reserve guards Chris Harris Jr., Quion Williams and walk-on Naz Brown.

The quartet combined for 21 points in the win.

OKLAHOMA ST. 71, TEXAS TECH 68

TTU;34;34;—;68

OSU;36;35;—;71

TEXAS TECH (12-12): Obanor 5-9 3-4 15, Harmon 8-15 2-2 19, Tyson 8-16 2-2 20, Walton 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Batcho 1-3 1-1 3, Fisher 2-2 2-2 6, Jennings 1-2 0-0 2, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 10-11 68.

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-9): Boone 2-6 5-8 9, Asberry 2-5 2-2 7, Newton 3-4 0-1 7, Thompson 9-16 0-2 21, Wright 3-6 2-5 8, Harris 2-6 0-0 4, Cisse 1-4 3-3 5, Q.Williams 4-11 2-3 10, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 14-24 71.

3-Point Goals: Texas Tech 6-18 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2), Oklahoma St. 5-23 (Thompson 3-5, Newton 1-2, Asberry 1-4, Boone 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wright 0-2, Harris 0-3, Q.Williams 0-5). Rebounds: Texas Tech 29 (Obanor 7), Oklahoma St. 33 (Boone 9). Assists: Texas Tech 9 (Obanor, Harmon, Tyson 2), Oklahoma St. 12 (Newton 3). Total Fouls: Texas Tech 19, Oklahoma St. 18. A: 7,467.