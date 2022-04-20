OSU equestrian: Team camaraderie helps deliver first national title

STILLWATER — Looking back on her decision to come back for a fifth and final season with the Oklahoma State equestrian team, Abigail Brayman knows she made the right call.

Helping the top-ranked Cowgirls capture their first overall National Collegiate Equestrian Association national title in program history Saturday was validation for Brayman, the team captain who took advantage of the extra COVID year.

“I’m not saying that I knew for a fact we were going to win, but I felt certain that we had a really good chance,” Brayman said. “I thought me staying would give them and myself an even better chance to win it, and I’m so glad that I did.”

Brayman grew up working with horses because her mom is a trainer who owns a show barn. She is from Rhode Island, one of 23 states represented on the roster while two on the team are from other countries.

“We definitely all have a really good relationship with each other,” Brayman said. “There’s just so much support that we have with each other and a lot of trust, and I can honestly say that I would literally die for any of the girls on my team.

“I think we spent a lot of time bonding and focusing on that and it’s just brought us so much closer together and made this win just so much more meaningful.”

The camaraderie among the 50 team members ultimately might have been the difference in winning the title and coming up short.

“I think what’s most special to me is the way that they did it,” coach Larry Sanchez said. “They truly did it as a family. They bought into that idea that we’ve always tried to instill in our teams. This team really embraced that and took it all the way. It truly was a special win because of the way they did it together.”

Equestrian is a demanding sport that requires physical fitness and a great deal of practice in addition to caring for the horses and setting up for meets, Brayman said. Despite the challenges, the team stayed bought in.

“We work out five days a week,” she said. “We practice one or two times every single day, and on top of that, we have schoolwork and everything. I think that in a lot of scenarios, that gets to be overwhelming and gets to be a lot and you can easily get burnt out.”

Another fifth-year senior, Stephanie Helsen, also was a key figure whose decision to return for another season paved the way for the team to accomplish history.

“Both of them started since their freshmen year, so they were in the middle of all of it from the very beginning,” Sanchez said. “For them to be part of this championship and finally win a national championship in that fifth year truly is special.”

Under Sanchez, who launched the program in 1999, OSU has been successful, winning six Western national titles and having one individual champion. This was the team's first time in the final round since 2013, and the Cowgirls prevailed by defeating No. 3 Texas A&M 11-9.

At the NCEA national championships, each team competes head-to-head with five riders in each of four disciplines: Jumping Seat Fences, Jumping Seat Flat, Western Horsemanship and Western Reining. The rider with the highest score in each matchup receives one point for her team.

“This has been a goal that I’ve had for this team for many, many years,” Sanchez said. “We’ve come close a few times, always were in the running for it. It just never happened before this year. Being a long time coming makes it very special.”

