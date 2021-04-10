OSU enters 2021 season with a deep running back group

Chuba Hubbard is gone, but the Oklahoma State Cowboys aren’t void of talent in the running back room.
Redshirt senior LD Brown decided to use his extra year of eligibility provided by the COVID-19 pandemic season. Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson showed a glimpse of the future with their dominant performances near the end of last season, and OSU picked up an additional running back with Utah transfer Jaylen Warren.
When Brown and Hubbard were dealing with injuries last year, the Cowboys had to rely on Jackson and Richardson. Jackson responded by rushing for 235 yards in his first start followed by a 118-yard game. Richardson rushed for 169 yards in the regular-season finale against Baylor. Both will look to build on those performances this season.
Offensive lineman Josh Sills is excited to block for OSU’s running back group this fall.
“In my opinion, it’s the most impressive running back room in the country,” Sills said. “Each one has their own little shake and sugar that they put on everything. They’re all really quick, and just the dynamic that they bring to our offense in not just playing running back, but you can move them out in the slot. They move well in space.”
Head coach Mike Gundy loves the versatility that all four backs bring to the field. He described Brown as a burner, having already shown how dangerous his speed can be. The other three running backs all run the 40-yard dash in under 4.6 seconds.
Gundy said the biggest bonus of having such versatile running backs is that OSU won’t have to change its game plan based on who’s playing.
“We get X number of reps every week during the season on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Gundy said. “We review Thursday and then we have to go play. If we have a different style of quarterbacks and different style of running backs to where it alters what we do scheme-wise, that’s fewer reps we get as a group. Because the O-line and the quarterbacks have got to get the same reps and if we’re splitting them based on the style of play it’s not as favorable as what you would want. I think these guys are going to be versatile enough that we don’t have that issue.”
Jackson had 36 and 29 carries in back-to-back games last season. Hubbard was banged up last year but he carried the ball at least 32 times in four games during the 2019 season. Gundy said carrying the ball 34 times in a game is too much.
Having a deep running back group will allow OSU to keeps its backfield fresh.
“That is the most violent position to play at our level, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “Those guys get beat up. So that gives us a little depth and it should allow them to stay healthier longer throughout the season.”
“The thing you do with running backs is they all want to get a lot of reps, but if they do have enough ability to someday play at the next level, their bodies become a precious tool. They need to protect them. When they’re in the game, they’ve got to roll, but the fewer hits they take in their career is better for them and us. That’s where the advantage comes in of having depth at that position.”
The Cowboy offense will be led by junior quarterback Spencer Sanders. OSU lost receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner, but former Bixby standout Brennan Presley showed during the Cheez-It Bowl that he’s capable of shouldering a bigger workload.
The defense is expected to continue building on the solid season it had in 2020 while the offense is expected to be much better behind a healthier offensive line in hopes of competing for a Big 12 title.