OSU enters 2021 season with a deep running back group

Gundy said the biggest bonus of having such versatile running backs is that OSU won’t have to change its game plan based on who’s playing.

“We get X number of reps every week during the season on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Gundy said. “We review Thursday and then we have to go play. If we have a different style of quarterbacks and different style of running backs to where it alters what we do scheme-wise, that’s fewer reps we get as a group. Because the O-line and the quarterbacks have got to get the same reps and if we’re splitting them based on the style of play it’s not as favorable as what you would want. I think these guys are going to be versatile enough that we don’t have that issue.”

Jackson had 36 and 29 carries in back-to-back games last season. Hubbard was banged up last year but he carried the ball at least 32 times in four games during the 2019 season. Gundy said carrying the ball 34 times in a game is too much.

Having a deep running back group will allow OSU to keeps its backfield fresh.

“That is the most violent position to play at our level, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “Those guys get beat up. So that gives us a little depth and it should allow them to stay healthier longer throughout the season.”