OSU enjoying stretch of three consecutive sellouts at Boone Pickens Stadium

STILLWATER — On the heels of one of the best football seasons in program history, the Oklahoma State athletic department seized the moment.
Season tickets went on sale in January, and billboards popped up in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to generate additional interest. In the first month, 1,500 new season tickets were purchased.
Coming off its first defeat of the season, OSU hosts No. 20 Texas on homecoming weekend.
“We were just prepared to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Payton Phillips, OSU’s associate athletic director for strategic marketing and ticket sales. “That’s what a lot of marketing and ticketing is — doing the right thing so that you can take advantage when the team does well.”
Phillips and his team continued the push, realizing the chance to deliver something special. The result has been three consecutive games with a capacity crowd of 55,509 at Boone Pickens Stadium, including Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas.
In addition to surpassing last year’s season-ticket total of 44,800 — impressive considering Bedlam isn’t in Stillwater this season — OSU has expanded its fanbase to include people who typically haven’t attended games.
“Our single-game sales are through the roof,” Phillips said. “That’s where we’ve had the greatest growth. We don’t have quite as many of the same folks coming to every game, but we’re seeing a lot more unique people coming to fewer games and that’s adding up to sellouts.”
A big factor to home-field advantage is student turnout. For only the second time in school history, OSU sold out of its all-sports passes for students, getting more than half the enrollment to purchase one.
The ticket office implemented auto-renewals for the all-sports pass as part of a pilot program that will be considered for non-student tickets, Phillips said.
“We try to be efficient with that,” he said, “rather than having a large group of our staff out on campus and going all over the place, trying to sell over 12,000 all-sports passes in a two- or three-week period.”
Another 1,500 fans purchased a mini plan that included Arizona State, Texas Tech and Iowa State. Of the remaining home games, Iowa State is nearing sellout status and West Virginia has the potential to get there as well.
“I think this just shows how well-positioned we are as a university and as an athletics department going into the future,” Phillips said. “The numbers don’t lie. We’ve sold out our last three football games and as long as things pan out on the field, I think we’re in really good shape for the next one, too.”
Photos: OSU falls to TCU 43-40 in double overtime
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks the sideline during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU safety Abraham Camara (14) tackles Oklahoma State fullback Braden Cassity (90) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks off the field after throwing an interception during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks the sideline during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State linebacker Lamont Bishop (11) tackles TCU running back Emari Demercado (3) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs past TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) slides during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) attempts a pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive end Ben Kopenski (52) hits TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) after an attempted pass during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team play during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team play during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders attempts a pass over a TCU defender during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) run the ball during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU fans cheer during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team play during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team play during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU safety Abraham Camara (14) tackles Oklahoma State fullback Braden Cassity (90) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU fans cheer during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU fans cheer during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) puts his helmet on before a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) takes a knee as TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) runs to celebrate with teammates after TCU's 43-40 win in double overtime between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) hugs a fan as TCU fans celebrate after Oklahoma State's 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18),offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68), quarterback Spencer Sanders (3), and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) walk off the field as TCU players celebrate after their 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks at the official after being stopped just short of the goal line during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18),offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68), quarterback Spencer Sanders (3), and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) walk off the field as TCU players celebrate after their 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) tackles TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (11) on a punt during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a punt during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU running back Emari Demercado celebrates with running back Kendre Miller (33) after Miller's game winning touchdown during their 43-40 double overtime win over Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) attempts to tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second overtime in Fort Worth.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) takes a knee as TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) runs to celebrate with teammates after TCU's 43-40 win in double overtime between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (77) recovers a fumbles during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (11) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU running back Emari Demercado celebrates with running back Kendre Miller (33) after Miller's game winning touchdown during their 43-40 double overtime win over Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) attempts to tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) and linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) celebrates with defensive end Brock Martin (9) after tipping a pass during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (77) recovers a fumbles during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates after making a tackle on a punt during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) attempts a pass during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) tackles Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) leaps over TCU safety Namdi Obiazor (4) during the third quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) hits TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) after he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pas during the second overtime in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18),offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68), and quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walk off the field as TCU players and fans celebrate after their 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An official holds back Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) after a play during the first quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) short of the end zone during the first quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) knocks a pass away in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles safety Thomas Harper (13) tackle TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Flanagan was called for pass interference.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon recovers a muffed punt during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An official holds back Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) after a play during the first quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) catches a touchdown over TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) catches a touchdown over TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) knocks away a pass intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) grabs the face mask of TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) while attempting to tackle him during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ford was called for a personal foul on the play.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during the second quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Flanagan was called for pass interference.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) short of the end zone during the first quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TCU fans cheer as Oklahoma State players warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches his team warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
