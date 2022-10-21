OSU enjoying stretch of three consecutive sellouts at Boone Pickens Stadium

STILLWATER — On the heels of one of the best football seasons in program history, the Oklahoma State athletic department seized the moment.

Season tickets went on sale in January, and billboards popped up in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to generate additional interest. In the first month, 1,500 new season tickets were purchased.

“We were just prepared to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Payton Phillips, OSU’s associate athletic director for strategic marketing and ticket sales. “That’s what a lot of marketing and ticketing is — doing the right thing so that you can take advantage when the team does well.”

Phillips and his team continued the push, realizing the chance to deliver something special. The result has been three consecutive games with a capacity crowd of 55,509 at Boone Pickens Stadium, including Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas.

In addition to surpassing last year’s season-ticket total of 44,800 — impressive considering Bedlam isn’t in Stillwater this season — OSU has expanded its fanbase to include people who typically haven’t attended games.

“Our single-game sales are through the roof,” Phillips said. “That’s where we’ve had the greatest growth. We don’t have quite as many of the same folks coming to every game, but we’re seeing a lot more unique people coming to fewer games and that’s adding up to sellouts.”

A big factor to home-field advantage is student turnout. For only the second time in school history, OSU sold out of its all-sports passes for students, getting more than half the enrollment to purchase one.

The ticket office implemented auto-renewals for the all-sports pass as part of a pilot program that will be considered for non-student tickets, Phillips said.

“We try to be efficient with that,” he said, “rather than having a large group of our staff out on campus and going all over the place, trying to sell over 12,000 all-sports passes in a two- or three-week period.”

Another 1,500 fans purchased a mini plan that included Arizona State, Texas Tech and Iowa State. Of the remaining home games, Iowa State is nearing sellout status and West Virginia has the potential to get there as well.

“I think this just shows how well-positioned we are as a university and as an athletics department going into the future,” Phillips said. “The numbers don’t lie. We’ve sold out our last three football games and as long as things pan out on the field, I think we’re in really good shape for the next one, too.”