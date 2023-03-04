The Oklahoma State men's basketball team ended a 5-game losing streak in the regular season finale Saturday, taking a 71-69 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Caleb Asberry scored a season-high 24 points, putting up double figures for the fifth-straight game and the 12th time this season. Bryce Thompson scored 15 first-half points on his way to a 19-point performance. OSU didn’t allow a single Red Raider to reach double digits on the scoreboard. Fardaws Aimaq, Pop Isaacs, Jaylon Tyson and Devion Harmon each scored 9 for Texas Tech.

Thompson hit his 52nd three-pointer of the season on the Cowboys’ opening possession to give OSU a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma State led by as many as 10 in the opening half, and held a 3-point lead at halftime.

OSU opened the second half on a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 45-34, and took a 13-point lead with under 12 minutes remaining. But the Red Raiders fought back, going up 63-62 for their first lead of the game with 2:19 left to play. A clutch corner three from Asberry put the Cowboys back on top 65-63, and a dunk plus a foul from Moussa Cisse gave OSU a 67-63 lead with :42 left.

With the win, the Cowboys cemented themselves as the No. 7 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament, playing against 10th seed Oklahoma in the play-in round.

Had the Cowboys lost to TTU, West Virginia would have claimed the No. 7 seed, pushing OSU down to eighth with a rematch against Texas Tech slated. Instead, OSU snapped a five-game losing streak, and remains in consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys and Sooners will tip-off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m., the third meeting between the two schools this season. The winner of the Wednesday night play-in game will face Texas, the second seed, the following night.

OKLAHOMA ST. 71, TEXAS TECH 68

Oklahoma St.;35;36;—;71

Texas Tech;32;36;—;68

OKLAHOMA ST. (17-14): Cisse 2-3 0-2 4, Smith 4-4 3-4 11, Asberry 8-16 1-2 24, Thompson 8-15 0-0 19, Wright 1-10 1-2 4, Newton 3-6 0-0 7, Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 5-10 71.

TEXAS TECH (16-15): Aimaq 3-11 1-1 9, Obanor 2-9 1-2 5, Harmon 2-6 4-4 9, Isaacs 3-7 0-0 9, Tyson 3-8 0-0 9, Washington 2-7 2-2 8, Batcho 3-4 0-0 6, Fisher 3-4 0-0 7, D.Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-9 68.

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 12-33 (Asberry 7-12, Thompson 3-6, Newton 1-4, Wright 1-8, Harris 0-3), Texas Tech 14-30 (Isaacs 3-6, Tyson 3-6, Washington 2-3, D.Williams 2-3, Aimaq 2-5, Fisher 1-1, Harmon 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Obanor 0-4). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 35 (Cisse 9), Texas Tech 32 (Aimaq 8). Assists: Oklahoma St. 15 (Wright 6), Texas Tech 16 (Harmon 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 11, Texas Tech 11.